Orioles 2, Rays 1

July 13, 2019 4:20 pm
 
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows rf 2 0 1 0 Alberto 3b 4 0 0 0
Heredia pr-rf 0 0 0 0 R.Ruiz 3b 0 0 0 0
Pham lf 3 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 4 0 1 0
Y.Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 Sverino c 4 0 1 0
N.Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 Villar 2b 3 0 2 0
Brsseau 2b 3 0 0 0 Sntnder rf 3 1 2 0
Choi dh 2 0 0 0 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0
Av.Grci ph-dh 1 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs lf 3 1 1 2
Wendle ss 3 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 1 1 1
Totals 28 1 3 1 Totals 31 2 7 2
Tampa Bay 001 000 000—1
Baltimore 000 000 20x—2

DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 5. HR_Zunino (5), S.Wilkerson (8). SB_Pham (9), Santander (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
B.McKay 5 3 0 0 0 7
Kittredge H,2 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Poche L,2-2 BS,2 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Brooks 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Yacabonis 3 1-3 3 1 1 1 2
Armstrong 0 0 0 0 2 0
Bleier W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Givens S,7-12 2 0 0 0 0 2

Armstrong pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Brooks (Pham).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:02. A_22,596 (45,971).

