Orioles 2, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Brsseau 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Choi dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Av.Grci ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000—1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|20x—2
DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 5. HR_Zunino (5), S.Wilkerson (8). SB_Pham (9), Santander (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|B.McKay
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Kittredge H,2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche L,2-2 BS,2
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|Brooks
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yacabonis
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Bleier W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Givens S,7-12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Armstrong pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Brooks (Pham).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:02. A_22,596 (45,971).
