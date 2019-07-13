Orioles 2, Rays 1

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Meadows rf 2 0 1 0 Alberto 3b 4 0 0 0 Heredia pr-rf 0 0 0 0 R.Ruiz 3b 0 0 0 0 Pham lf 3 0 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 Y.Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 Sverino c 4 0 1 0 N.Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 Villar 2b 3 0 2 0 Brsseau 2b 3 0 0 0 Sntnder rf 3 1 2 0 Choi dh 2 0 0 0 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 Av.Grci ph-dh 1 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs lf 3 1 1 2 Wendle ss 3 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 1 1 Totals 28 1 3 1 Totals 31 2 7 2

Tampa Bay 001 000 000—1 Baltimore 000 000 20x—2

DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 5. HR_Zunino (5), S.Wilkerson (8). SB_Pham (9), Santander (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay B.McKay 5 3 0 0 0 7 Kittredge H,2 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Poche L,2-2 BS,2 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2 Baltimore Brooks 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Yacabonis 3 1-3 3 1 1 1 2 Armstrong 0 0 0 0 2 0 Bleier W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Givens S,7-12 2 0 0 0 0 2

Armstrong pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Advertisement

HBP_by Brooks (Pham).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:02. A_22,596 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.