Orioles 2, Rays 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .292 1-Heredia pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Pham lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .276 Brosseau 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .345 Choi dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .263 a-Garcia ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Wendle ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Zunino c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .185 Totals 28 1 3 1 4 6

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Alberto 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Ruiz 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .284 Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243 Severino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Villar 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .263 Santander rf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .283 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .176 Wilkerson lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .217 Martin ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Totals 31 2 7 2 0 13

Tampa Bay 001 000 000—1 3 0 Baltimore 000 000 20x—2 7 0

a-lined out for Choi in the 7th.

1-ran for Meadows in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 5. HR_Zunino (5), off Yacabonis; Wilkerson (8), off Poche. RBIs_Zunino (20), Wilkerson 2 (23). SB_Pham (9), Santander (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Kiermaier 2, Diaz, Zunino 2); Baltimore 3 (Villar, Martin 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Wendle. GIDP_Pham, Kiermaier.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Martin, Mancini), (Mancini, Martin).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKay 5 3 0 0 0 7 86 1.69 Kittredge, H, 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 24 0.75 Poche, L, 2-2, BS, 2-2 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 35 4.15 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.70 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brooks 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 32 4.75 Yacabonis 3 1-3 3 1 1 1 2 61 5.46 Armstrong 0 0 0 0 2 0 15 5.64 Bleier, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 7.00 Givens, S, 7-12 2 0 0 0 0 2 22 4.50

Armstrong pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 2-0, Bleier 2-0, Givens 1-0. HBP_Brooks (Pham). PB_Severino (7).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:02. A_22,596 (45,971).

