Orioles 2, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.292
|1-Heredia pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.345
|Choi dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|a-Garcia ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.185
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|4
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Ruiz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.284
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.176
|Wilkerson lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.217
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|0
|13
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|20x—2
|7
|0
a-lined out for Choi in the 7th.
1-ran for Meadows in the 8th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 5. HR_Zunino (5), off Yacabonis; Wilkerson (8), off Poche. RBIs_Zunino (20), Wilkerson 2 (23). SB_Pham (9), Santander (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Kiermaier 2, Diaz, Zunino 2); Baltimore 3 (Villar, Martin 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Wendle. GIDP_Pham, Kiermaier.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Martin, Mancini), (Mancini, Martin).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKay
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|86
|1.69
|Kittredge, H, 2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.75
|Poche, L, 2-2, BS, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|35
|4.15
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.70
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brooks
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|4.75
|Yacabonis
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|61
|5.46
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|5.64
|Bleier, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|7.00
|Givens, S, 7-12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|4.50
Armstrong pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Poche 2-0, Bleier 2-0, Givens 1-0. HBP_Brooks (Pham). PB_Severino (7).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:02. A_22,596 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.