Orioles 2, Rays 1

July 13, 2019 4:20 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .292
1-Heredia pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Pham lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Diaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .276
Brosseau 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .345
Choi dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .263
a-Garcia ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Wendle ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Zunino c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .185
Totals 28 1 3 1 4 6
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Alberto 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Ruiz 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .284
Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243
Severino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Villar 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .263
Santander rf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .283
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .176
Wilkerson lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .217
Martin ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .162
Totals 31 2 7 2 0 13
Tampa Bay 001 000 000—1 3 0
Baltimore 000 000 20x—2 7 0

a-lined out for Choi in the 7th.

1-ran for Meadows in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 5. HR_Zunino (5), off Yacabonis; Wilkerson (8), off Poche. RBIs_Zunino (20), Wilkerson 2 (23). SB_Pham (9), Santander (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Kiermaier 2, Diaz, Zunino 2); Baltimore 3 (Villar, Martin 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Wendle. GIDP_Pham, Kiermaier.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Villar, Martin, Mancini), (Mancini, Martin).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKay 5 3 0 0 0 7 86 1.69
Kittredge, H, 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 24 0.75
Poche, L, 2-2, BS, 2-2 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 35 4.15
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.70
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brooks 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 32 4.75
Yacabonis 3 1-3 3 1 1 1 2 61 5.46
Armstrong 0 0 0 0 2 0 15 5.64
Bleier, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 7.00
Givens, S, 7-12 2 0 0 0 0 2 22 4.50

Armstrong pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Bleier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 2-0, Bleier 2-0, Givens 1-0. HBP_Brooks (Pham). PB_Severino (7).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:02. A_22,596 (45,971).

