Orioles 4, Blue Jays 1

|Baltimore
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Sogard rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Broxton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Drury lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|R.Nunez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder cf-lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|002—4
|Toronto
|000
|000
|100—1
E_Biggio (3). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 5. 2B_T.Hernandez (8). 3B_D.Jansen (1). HR_C.Davis (7), Drury (8). SB_Villar (17), Galvis (4). S_Santander (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Bundy W,4-10
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Bleier H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M.Castro H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Fry S,2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Aa.Sanchez L,3-12
|5
|3
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Gaviglio
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Biagini
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:48. A_20,530 (53,506).
