The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Orioles 4, Blue Jays 1

July 5, 2019 10:08 pm
 
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b 4 0 2 1 Sogard rf 4 0 0 0
Smth Jr lf 3 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 0 1 0
Broxton cf 0 0 0 0 Grrr Jr 3b 3 0 0 0
Mancini rf 3 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0
Sverino c 0 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 4 0 1 0
Sisco c 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0
S.Wlkrs pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Drury lf 2 1 1 1
R.Nunez dh 3 1 0 0 Tellez dh 3 0 0 0
Sntnder cf-lf-rf 3 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 3 0 1 0
C.Davis 1b 4 1 2 3
R.Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 6 4 Totals 31 1 4 1
Baltimore 020 000 002—4
Toronto 000 000 100—1

E_Biggio (3). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 5. 2B_T.Hernandez (8). 3B_D.Jansen (1). HR_C.Davis (7), Drury (8). SB_Villar (17), Galvis (4). S_Santander (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bundy W,4-10 6 2-3 3 1 1 2 6
Bleier H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1
M.Castro H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
P.Fry S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Aa.Sanchez L,3-12 5 3 2 2 4 5
Gaviglio 3 0 0 0 0 4
Biagini 1 3 2 2 1 0

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:48. A_20,530 (53,506).

Sports News

