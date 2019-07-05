Orioles 4, Blue Jays 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .259 Smith Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .241 Broxton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Mancini rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .297 Severino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Sisco c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 1-Wilkerson pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .212 Nunez dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .239 Santander cf-lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265 C.Davis 1b 4 1 2 3 0 2 .182 Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .238 Martin ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .169 Totals 30 4 6 4 5 9

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .243 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237 Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .209 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Drury lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .221 Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Hernandez cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .206 Totals 31 1 4 1 2 8

Baltimore 020 000 002—4 6 0 Toronto 000 000 100—1 4 1

1-ran for Sisco in the 9th.

E_Biggio (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 5. 2B_Hernandez (8). 3B_Jansen (1). HR_C.Davis (7), off Sanchez; Drury (8), off Bundy. RBIs_Villar (37), C.Davis 3 (22), Drury (22). SB_Villar (17), Galvis (4). S_Santander.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Smith Jr., Sisco); Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr. 2, Tellez). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 7; Toronto 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Galvis. LIDP_Mancini. GIDP_Martin.

DP_Toronto 2 (Galvis, Guerrero Jr.), (Galvis, Biggio, Smoak).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, W, 4-10 6 2-3 3 1 1 2 6 96 4.65 Bleier, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 7.11 Castro, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.28 Fry, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.41 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, L, 3-12 5 3 2 2 4 5 100 6.16 Gaviglio 3 0 0 0 0 4 30 4.20 Biagini 1 3 2 2 1 0 19 4.05

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:48. A_20,530 (53,506).

