Sports News
 
Orioles 4, Blue Jays 1

July 5, 2019 10:08 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .259
Smith Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .241
Broxton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Mancini rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .297
Severino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Sisco c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268
1-Wilkerson pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .212
Nunez dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .239
Santander cf-lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265
C.Davis 1b 4 1 2 3 0 2 .182
Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .238
Martin ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .169
Totals 30 4 6 4 5 9
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Galvis ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237
Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .209
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Drury lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .221
Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Hernandez cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .206
Totals 31 1 4 1 2 8
Baltimore 020 000 002—4 6 0
Toronto 000 000 100—1 4 1

1-ran for Sisco in the 9th.

E_Biggio (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 5. 2B_Hernandez (8). 3B_Jansen (1). HR_C.Davis (7), off Sanchez; Drury (8), off Bundy. RBIs_Villar (37), C.Davis 3 (22), Drury (22). SB_Villar (17), Galvis (4). S_Santander.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Smith Jr., Sisco); Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr. 2, Tellez). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 7; Toronto 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Galvis. LIDP_Mancini. GIDP_Martin.

DP_Toronto 2 (Galvis, Guerrero Jr.), (Galvis, Biggio, Smoak).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, W, 4-10 6 2-3 3 1 1 2 6 96 4.65
Bleier, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 7.11
Castro, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.28
Fry, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.41
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, L, 3-12 5 3 2 2 4 5 100 6.16
Gaviglio 3 0 0 0 0 4 30 4.20
Biagini 1 3 2 2 1 0 19 4.05

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:48. A_20,530 (53,506).

