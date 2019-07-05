Orioles 4, Blue Jays 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Broxton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Severino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|1-Wilkerson pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Nunez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Santander cf-lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.182
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.169
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|5
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Drury lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|2
|8
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|002—4
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|1
1-ran for Sisco in the 9th.
E_Biggio (3). LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 5. 2B_Hernandez (8). 3B_Jansen (1). HR_C.Davis (7), off Sanchez; Drury (8), off Bundy. RBIs_Villar (37), C.Davis 3 (22), Drury (22). SB_Villar (17), Galvis (4). S_Santander.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Smith Jr., Sisco); Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr. 2, Tellez). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 7; Toronto 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Mancini, Galvis. LIDP_Mancini. GIDP_Martin.
DP_Toronto 2 (Galvis, Guerrero Jr.), (Galvis, Biggio, Smoak).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, W, 4-10
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|96
|4.65
|Bleier, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|7.11
|Castro, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.28
|Fry, S, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.41
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, L, 3-12
|5
|3
|2
|2
|4
|5
|100
|6.16
|Gaviglio
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|30
|4.20
|Biagini
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:48. A_20,530 (53,506).
