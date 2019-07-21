Orioles 5, Red Sox 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.285
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Holt 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.344
|a-Travis ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|3
|12
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss-2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Mancini rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.289
|Santander cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Nunez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Wilkerson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.192
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Totals
|28
|5
|7
|5
|3
|10
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|112
|000
|01x—5
|7
|0
a-struck out for Holt in the 8th.
LOB_Boston 4, Baltimore 3. 2B_Devers (29), Davis (7). HR_Mancini (20), off Cashner; Mancini (21), off Cashner; Villar (11), off Hembree. RBIs_Villar (42), Mancini 3 (47), Davis (26). SB_Betts (12). CS_Ruiz (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Martinez, Benintendi); Baltimore 1 (Ruiz). RISP_Boston 0 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Severino, Alberto. GIDP_Hernandez, Mancini.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Holt); Baltimore 1 (Davis, Villar).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, L, 9-5
|6
|6
|4
|4
|2
|7
|105
|4.19
|Walden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.58
|Hembree
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|3.44
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wojciechowski, W, 1-3
|7
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|105
|3.91
|Fry
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.96
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.23
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0. HBP_Wojciechowski (Holt), Cashner (Nunez).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:44. A_18,173 (45,971).
