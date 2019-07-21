Orioles 5, Red Sox 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .285 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .323 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .310 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .289 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .231 Holt 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .344 a-Travis ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .328 Totals 27 0 1 0 3 12

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss-2b 3 2 2 1 1 1 .258 Mancini rf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .289 Santander cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291 Nunez dh 2 0 0 0 1 2 .245 Smith Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .231 Wilkerson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Davis 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .192 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .241 Totals 28 5 7 5 3 10

Boston 000 000 000—0 1 0 Baltimore 112 000 01x—5 7 0

a-struck out for Holt in the 8th.

LOB_Boston 4, Baltimore 3. 2B_Devers (29), Davis (7). HR_Mancini (20), off Cashner; Mancini (21), off Cashner; Villar (11), off Hembree. RBIs_Villar (42), Mancini 3 (47), Davis (26). SB_Betts (12). CS_Ruiz (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Martinez, Benintendi); Baltimore 1 (Ruiz). RISP_Boston 0 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Severino, Alberto. GIDP_Hernandez, Mancini.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Holt); Baltimore 1 (Davis, Villar).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, L, 9-5 6 6 4 4 2 7 105 4.19 Walden 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.58 Hembree 1 1 1 1 1 2 19 3.44 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wojciechowski, W, 1-3 7 1-3 1 0 0 2 10 105 3.91 Fry 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.96 Givens 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 4.23

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0. HBP_Wojciechowski (Holt), Cashner (Nunez).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:44. A_18,173 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.