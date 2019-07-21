Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 5, Red Sox 0

July 21, 2019 4:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .285
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .323
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .310
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285
Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .289
Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Holt 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .344
a-Travis ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .328
Totals 27 0 1 0 3 12
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss-2b 3 2 2 1 1 1 .258
Mancini rf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .289
Santander cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291
Nunez dh 2 0 0 0 1 2 .245
Smith Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .231
Wilkerson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Davis 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .192
Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .241
Totals 28 5 7 5 3 10
Boston 000 000 000—0 1 0
Baltimore 112 000 01x—5 7 0

a-struck out for Holt in the 8th.

LOB_Boston 4, Baltimore 3. 2B_Devers (29), Davis (7). HR_Mancini (20), off Cashner; Mancini (21), off Cashner; Villar (11), off Hembree. RBIs_Villar (42), Mancini 3 (47), Davis (26). SB_Betts (12). CS_Ruiz (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Martinez, Benintendi); Baltimore 1 (Ruiz). RISP_Boston 0 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Severino, Alberto. GIDP_Hernandez, Mancini.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Holt); Baltimore 1 (Davis, Villar).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner, L, 9-5 6 6 4 4 2 7 105 4.19
Walden 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.58
Hembree 1 1 1 1 1 2 19 3.44
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wojciechowski, W, 1-3 7 1-3 1 0 0 2 10 105 3.91
Fry 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.96
Givens 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 4.23

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0. HBP_Wojciechowski (Holt), Cashner (Nunez).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:44. A_18,173 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.