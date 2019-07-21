Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Orioles 5, Red Sox 0

July 21, 2019 4:05 pm
 
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 3 0 0 0 Villar ss-2b 3 2 2 1
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Mancini rf 4 2 2 3
Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Sntnder cf-lf 4 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 4 0 0 0 Nunez dh 2 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 3 1 1 0
C.Vazqz c 3 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs cf 0 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 2 0 0 0 Sverino c 3 0 0 0
Holt 1b 0 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 1 1
Travis ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0
M.Hrnan 2b 3 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 0 0 0 0
R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0
Totals 27 0 1 0 Totals 28 5 7 5
Boston 000 000 000—0
Baltimore 112 000 01x—5

DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 4, Baltimore 3. 2B_Devers (29), C.Davis (7). HR_Villar (11), Mancini 2 (21). SB_Betts (12). CS_R.Ruiz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Cashner L,9-5 6 6 4 4 2 7
Walden 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hembree 1 1 1 1 1 2
Baltimore
Wojciechowski W,1-3 7 1-3 1 0 0 2 10
P.Fry 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Givens 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Wojciechowski (Holt), by Cashner (Nunez).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:44. A_18,173 (45,971).

