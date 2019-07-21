Orioles 5, Red Sox 0

|Boston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Villar ss-2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nunez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Travis ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Hrnan 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|28
|5
|7
|5
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|Baltimore
|112
|000
|01x—5
DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 4, Baltimore 3. 2B_Devers (29), C.Davis (7). HR_Villar (11), Mancini 2 (21). SB_Betts (12). CS_R.Ruiz (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Cashner L,9-5
|6
|6
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Walden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Baltimore
|Wojciechowski W,1-3
|7
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|P.Fry
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by Wojciechowski (Holt), by Cashner (Nunez).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:44. A_18,173 (45,971).
