Orioles 5, Red Sox 0

Boston Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 3 0 0 0 Villar ss-2b 3 2 2 1 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Mancini rf 4 2 2 3 Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Sntnder cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Mrtinez dh 4 0 0 0 Nunez dh 2 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 3 1 1 0 C.Vazqz c 3 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs cf 0 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 2 0 0 0 Sverino c 3 0 0 0 Holt 1b 0 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 1 1 Travis ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Hrnan 2b 3 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 0 0 0 0 R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 Totals 27 0 1 0 Totals 28 5 7 5

Boston 000 000 000—0 Baltimore 112 000 01x—5

DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 4, Baltimore 3. 2B_Devers (29), C.Davis (7). HR_Villar (11), Mancini 2 (21). SB_Betts (12). CS_R.Ruiz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Cashner L,9-5 6 6 4 4 2 7 Walden 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hembree 1 1 1 1 1 2 Baltimore Wojciechowski W,1-3 7 1-3 1 0 0 2 10 P.Fry 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Givens 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Wojciechowski (Holt), by Cashner (Nunez).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:44. A_18,173 (45,971).

