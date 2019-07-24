Orioles 7, Diamondbacks 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss-2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .251 Mancini rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .287 Sisco c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .261 Nunez 3b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .251 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Smith Jr. lf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .237 Armstrong p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Santander cf-lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .295 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .187 Alberto 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .306 Bundy p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wilkerson cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Totals 35 7 9 7 2 15

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .250 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .319 Escobar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Jones rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Lamb 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .239 Ahmed ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .267 Avila c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .213 M.Kelly p 1 0 1 2 0 0 .029 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Godley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 c-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 2 5 2 3 7

Baltimore 034 000 000—7 9 1 Arizona 020 000 000—2 5 1

a-popped out for McFarland in the 5th. b-grounded out for Bundy in the 7th. c-struck out for Godley in the 8th.

E_Sisco (4), Dyson (2). LOB_Baltimore 3, Arizona 3. HR_Nunez (24), off M.Kelly; Santander (7), off M.Kelly; Smith Jr. (12), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Nunez 2 (57), Smith Jr. 3 (47), Santander 2 (24), M.Kelly 2 (2). SB_Dyson (22).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Marte, Walker). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 2; Arizona 1 for 4.

LIDP_Marte. GIDP_Walker, Avila.

DP_Baltimore 3 (Davis), (Nunez, Alberto, Davis), (Alberto, Villar, Davis).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, W, 5-11 6 4 2 2 3 5 94 5.14 Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 6.37 Armstrong 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 5.29 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly, L, 7-10 2 1-3 8 7 7 0 4 63 4.22 McFarland 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 6 34 5.50 Godley 3 0 0 0 2 3 41 6.38 Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.79

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0. WP_Bundy.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:57. A_20,253 (48,519).

