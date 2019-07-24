Orioles 7, Diamondbacks 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Mancini rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.287
|Sisco c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Nunez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.251
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.237
|Armstrong p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Santander cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.295
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.187
|Alberto 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Bundy p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wilkerson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|2
|15
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|Escobar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Lamb 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Ahmed ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Avila c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|M.Kelly p
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.029
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Godley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|c-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|3
|7
|Baltimore
|034
|000
|000—7
|9
|1
|Arizona
|020
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
a-popped out for McFarland in the 5th. b-grounded out for Bundy in the 7th. c-struck out for Godley in the 8th.
E_Sisco (4), Dyson (2). LOB_Baltimore 3, Arizona 3. HR_Nunez (24), off M.Kelly; Santander (7), off M.Kelly; Smith Jr. (12), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Nunez 2 (57), Smith Jr. 3 (47), Santander 2 (24), M.Kelly 2 (2). SB_Dyson (22).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Marte, Walker). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 2; Arizona 1 for 4.
LIDP_Marte. GIDP_Walker, Avila.
DP_Baltimore 3 (Davis), (Nunez, Alberto, Davis), (Alberto, Villar, Davis).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, W, 5-11
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|94
|5.14
|Bleier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.37
|Armstrong
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|5.29
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, L, 7-10
|2
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|0
|4
|63
|4.22
|McFarland
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|34
|5.50
|Godley
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|41
|6.38
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.79
Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0. WP_Bundy.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:57. A_20,253 (48,519).
