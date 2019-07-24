Orioles 7, Diamondbacks 2

Baltimore Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar ss-2b 5 0 0 0 J.Dyson lf 3 0 1 0 Mancini rf 3 1 1 0 K.Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Sisco c 4 1 1 0 E.Escbr 2b 4 0 1 0 Nunez 3b 3 2 2 2 C.Wlker 1b 4 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 0 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 0 0 0 Smth Jr lf 4 2 2 3 Lamb 3b 3 1 2 0 Armstrn p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 2 1 0 0 Sntnder cf-lf 4 1 2 2 A.Avila c 2 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 M.Kelly p 1 0 1 2 Alberto 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 Bundy p 2 0 0 0 I.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0 R.Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 Godley p 0 0 0 0 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 Flores ph 1 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs cf 1 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 29 2 5 2

Baltimore 034 000 000—7 Arizona 020 000 000—2

E_J.Dyson (2), Sisco (4). DP_Baltimore 3. LOB_Baltimore 3, Arizona 3. HR_Nunez (24), Smith Jr. (12), Santander (7). SB_J.Dyson (22).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Bundy W,5-11 6 4 2 2 3 5 Bleier 1 1 0 0 0 0 Armstrong 2 0 0 0 0 2 Arizona M.Kelly L,7-10 2 1-3 8 7 7 0 4 McFarland 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 6 Godley 3 0 0 0 2 3 Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Bundy.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:57. A_20,253 (48,519).

