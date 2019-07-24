Orioles 7, Diamondbacks 2

|Baltimore
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar ss-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sisco c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Nunez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Lamb 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Armstrn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sntnder cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|A.Avila c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kelly p
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Alberto 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bundy p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Godley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|Baltimore
|034
|000
|000—7
|Arizona
|020
|000
|000—2
E_J.Dyson (2), Sisco (4). DP_Baltimore 3. LOB_Baltimore 3, Arizona 3. HR_Nunez (24), Smith Jr. (12), Santander (7). SB_J.Dyson (22).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Bundy W,5-11
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Bleier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Armstrong
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|M.Kelly L,7-10
|2
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|0
|4
|McFarland
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Godley
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Bundy.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:57. A_20,253 (48,519).
