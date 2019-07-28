Listen Live Sports

Orioles 8, Angels 7

July 28, 2019 12:45 am
 
Baltimore Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Alberto 2b 5 1 2 2 Fltcher ss 5 1 4 3
Mancini rf 5 0 0 0 Trout cf 5 1 1 2
Nunez 1b 4 2 2 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1
C.Davis 1b 0 0 0 0 Upton lf 5 0 0 0
Sntnder cf-lf 5 1 2 1 K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0
Sverino c 5 1 4 4 Pujols 1b 4 1 1 1
J.Ptrsn 3b 4 0 0 0 K.Smith c 3 1 1 0
Villar dh 3 2 3 1 Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0
Smth Jr lf 2 0 0 0 Thaiss 3b 3 1 1 0
S.Wlkrs cf 1 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 3 1 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 4 0 1 0
Totals 38 8 15 8 Totals 37 7 9 7
Baltimore 203 001 020—8
Los Angeles 221 001 001—7

E_Rengifo (8). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Nunez (20), Santander (9), S.Wilkerson (11), Fletcher 2 (22). HR_Severino (10), Villar (13), Trout (34), Ohtani (15), Pujols (16). SB_Severino (2), Fletcher (8). CS_Ri.Martin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Brooks 5 7 5 5 1 6
M.Castro BS,3 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Bleier W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Givens S,9-14 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2
Los Angeles
Peters 4 8 5 5 2 2
Cahill 3 4 1 1 1 5
Buttrey L,6-5 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Jo.Rodriguez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Buttrey (S.Wilkerson). WP_Brooks.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:24. A_42,289 (45,050).

