Orioles 8, Angels 7

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Alberto 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .313 Mancini rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Nunez 1b 4 2 2 0 1 2 .256 Davis 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .181 Santander cf-lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .304 Severino c 5 1 4 4 0 1 .279 Peterson 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Villar dh 3 2 3 1 1 0 .257 Smith Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Wilkerson cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .226 Martin ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .184 Totals 38 8 15 8 3 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher ss 5 1 4 3 0 0 .298 Trout cf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .297 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .293 Upton lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238 Pujols 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Smith c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .264 a-Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Thaiss 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .152 Rengifo 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .249 Totals 37 7 9 7 3 11

Baltimore 203 001 020—8 15 0 Los Angeles 221 001 001—7 9 1

a-struck out for Smith in the 9th.

E_Rengifo (8). LOB_Baltimore 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Nunez (20), Santander (9), Wilkerson (11), Fletcher 2 (22). HR_Severino (10), off Peters; Villar (13), off Cahill; Trout (34), off Brooks; Ohtani (15), off Brooks; Pujols (16), off Castro. RBIs_Alberto 2 (31), Santander (30), Severino 4 (29), Villar (45), Fletcher 3 (38), Trout 2 (85), Ohtani (42), Pujols (60). SB_Severino (2), Fletcher (8). CS_Martin (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Peterson 2, Smith Jr.); Los Angeles 4 (Trout 2, Upton 2). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 9; Los Angeles 3 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Santander 2, Martin. GIDP_Mancini, Smith Jr..

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Peters, Fletcher, Pujols), (Rengifo, Fletcher, Pujols).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brooks 5 7 5 5 1 6 96 5.46 Castro, BS, 3-5 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 21 5.05 Bleier, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 6.19 Givens, S, 9-14 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2 30 4.35 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peters 4 8 5 5 2 2 72 4.58 Cahill 3 4 1 1 1 5 48 6.37 Buttrey, L, 6-5 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 18 3.12 Rodriguez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-0. HBP_Buttrey (Wilkerson). WP_Brooks.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:24. A_42,289 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.