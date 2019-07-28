Orioles 8, Angels 7

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.313
|Mancini rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Nunez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Davis 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Santander cf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Severino c
|5
|1
|4
|4
|0
|1
|.279
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Villar dh
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Smith Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Wilkerson cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|38
|8
|15
|8
|3
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher ss
|5
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.298
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.297
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.293
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|a-Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Thaiss 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Totals
|37
|7
|9
|7
|3
|11
|Baltimore
|203
|001
|020—8
|15
|0
|Los Angeles
|221
|001
|001—7
|9
|1
a-struck out for Smith in the 9th.
E_Rengifo (8). LOB_Baltimore 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Nunez (20), Santander (9), Wilkerson (11), Fletcher 2 (22). HR_Severino (10), off Peters; Villar (13), off Cahill; Trout (34), off Brooks; Ohtani (15), off Brooks; Pujols (16), off Castro. RBIs_Alberto 2 (31), Santander (30), Severino 4 (29), Villar (45), Fletcher 3 (38), Trout 2 (85), Ohtani (42), Pujols (60). SB_Severino (2), Fletcher (8). CS_Martin (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Peterson 2, Smith Jr.); Los Angeles 4 (Trout 2, Upton 2). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 9; Los Angeles 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Santander 2, Martin. GIDP_Mancini, Smith Jr..
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Peters, Fletcher, Pujols), (Rengifo, Fletcher, Pujols).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brooks
|5
|7
|5
|5
|1
|6
|96
|5.46
|Castro, BS, 3-5
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|5.05
|Bleier, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.19
|Givens, S, 9-14
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|30
|4.35
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peters
|4
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|72
|4.58
|Cahill
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|48
|6.37
|Buttrey, L, 6-5
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|3.12
|Rodriguez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-0. HBP_Buttrey (Wilkerson). WP_Brooks.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:24. A_42,289 (45,050).
