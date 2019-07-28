Listen Live Sports

Orioles 8, Angels 7

July 28, 2019 12:45 am
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Alberto 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .313
Mancini rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Nunez 1b 4 2 2 0 1 2 .256
Davis 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .181
Santander cf-lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .304
Severino c 5 1 4 4 0 1 .279
Peterson 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Villar dh 3 2 3 1 1 0 .257
Smith Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Wilkerson cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .226
Martin ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .184
Totals 38 8 15 8 3 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher ss 5 1 4 3 0 0 .298
Trout cf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .297
Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .293
Upton lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238
Pujols 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244
Smith c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .264
a-Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Thaiss 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .152
Rengifo 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .249
Totals 37 7 9 7 3 11
Baltimore 203 001 020—8 15 0
Los Angeles 221 001 001—7 9 1

a-struck out for Smith in the 9th.

E_Rengifo (8). LOB_Baltimore 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Nunez (20), Santander (9), Wilkerson (11), Fletcher 2 (22). HR_Severino (10), off Peters; Villar (13), off Cahill; Trout (34), off Brooks; Ohtani (15), off Brooks; Pujols (16), off Castro. RBIs_Alberto 2 (31), Santander (30), Severino 4 (29), Villar (45), Fletcher 3 (38), Trout 2 (85), Ohtani (42), Pujols (60). SB_Severino (2), Fletcher (8). CS_Martin (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Peterson 2, Smith Jr.); Los Angeles 4 (Trout 2, Upton 2). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 9; Los Angeles 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Santander 2, Martin. GIDP_Mancini, Smith Jr..

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Peters, Fletcher, Pujols), (Rengifo, Fletcher, Pujols).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brooks 5 7 5 5 1 6 96 5.46
Castro, BS, 3-5 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 21 5.05
Bleier, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 6.19
Givens, S, 9-14 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 2 30 4.35
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peters 4 8 5 5 2 2 72 4.58
Cahill 3 4 1 1 1 5 48 6.37
Buttrey, L, 6-5 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 18 3.12
Rodriguez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-0. HBP_Buttrey (Wilkerson). WP_Brooks.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:24. A_42,289 (45,050).

