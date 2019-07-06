Orioles 8, Blue Jays 1

Baltimore Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Alberto 3b 5 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 3 1 0 0 Grrr Jr 3b 3 1 1 0 R.Nunez dh 4 1 1 2 Jo.Dvis rf 1 0 0 0 Sverino c 5 1 1 0 Grrl Jr lf 3 0 0 0 Villar 2b 4 3 2 0 Biggio 2b 4 0 1 1 Sntnder rf 4 1 3 2 D.Jnsen dh 3 0 0 0 Broxton cf 3 0 1 1 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs lf 4 1 2 2 Drury rf-3b 3 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 4 0 0 1 T.Hrnan cf 3 0 0 0 Maile c 3 0 1 0 Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 30 1 3 1

Baltimore 000 501 011—8 Toronto 000 100 000—1

E_Guerrero Jr. (8), Smoak (2). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 3. 2B_Severino (8), Villar (21), Broxton (4). HR_R.Nunez (20), S.Wilkerson (7). CS_Santander (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Cashner W,9-3 7 3 1 1 0 4 Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 0 3 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 1 1 Toronto Richard L,1-5 6 7 6 3 1 2 Kingham 2 2-3 3 2 2 2 1 Law 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Cashner, Kingham.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:30. A_22,405 (53,506).

