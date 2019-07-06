Orioles 8, Blue Jays 1

|Baltimore
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Alberto 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Jo.Dvis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 2b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Sntnder rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|D.Jnsen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Drury rf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|T.Hrnan cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|501
|011—8
|Toronto
|000
|100
|000—1
E_Guerrero Jr. (8), Smoak (2). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 3. 2B_Severino (8), Villar (21), Broxton (4). HR_R.Nunez (20), S.Wilkerson (7). CS_Santander (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Cashner W,9-3
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Yacabonis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Toronto
|Richard L,1-5
|6
|7
|6
|3
|1
|2
|Kingham
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Law
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Cashner, Kingham.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:30. A_22,405 (53,506).
