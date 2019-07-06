Listen Live Sports

Orioles 8, Blue Jays 1

July 6, 2019 5:49 pm
 
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Alberto 3b 5 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0
Mancini 1b 3 1 0 0 Grrr Jr 3b 3 1 1 0
R.Nunez dh 4 1 1 2 Jo.Dvis rf 1 0 0 0
Sverino c 5 1 1 0 Grrl Jr lf 3 0 0 0
Villar 2b 4 3 2 0 Biggio 2b 4 0 1 1
Sntnder rf 4 1 3 2 D.Jnsen dh 3 0 0 0
Broxton cf 3 0 1 1 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0
S.Wlkrs lf 4 1 2 2 Drury rf-3b 3 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 4 0 0 1 T.Hrnan cf 3 0 0 0
Maile c 3 0 1 0
Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 30 1 3 1
Baltimore 000 501 011—8
Toronto 000 100 000—1

E_Guerrero Jr. (8), Smoak (2). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 3. 2B_Severino (8), Villar (21), Broxton (4). HR_R.Nunez (20), S.Wilkerson (7). CS_Santander (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Cashner W,9-3 7 3 1 1 0 4
Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 0 3
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 1 1
Toronto
Richard L,1-5 6 7 6 3 1 2
Kingham 2 2-3 3 2 2 2 1
Law 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Cashner, Kingham.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:30. A_22,405 (53,506).

