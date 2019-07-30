Orioles 8, Padres 5

Baltimore San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar 2b 5 1 1 0 Tts Jr. ss 5 1 1 1 Mancini rf 4 1 2 2 F.Reyes rf 5 1 2 0 Armstrn p 0 0 0 0 Machado 3b 5 2 2 1 Sntnder cf-rf 5 1 2 0 Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 0 Nunez 3b 5 1 2 2 Myers lf 4 0 2 1 J.Ptrsn lf 5 1 2 1 M.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Sverino c 4 0 1 0 F.Mejia c 4 0 1 2 C.Davis 1b 5 1 1 1 Margot cf 4 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 3 1 1 2 L.Urias 2b 4 0 1 0 Eshlman p 2 0 0 0 Lamet p 2 0 0 0 G.Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Alberto ph 1 1 1 0 G.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 M.Cstro p 0 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Renfroe lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 40 8 13 8 Totals 37 5 10 5

Baltimore 000 300 230—8 San Diego 301 010 000—5

E_Villar (16). LOB_Baltimore 8, San Diego 7. 2B_Mancini (24), Santander 2 (11), F.Reyes (9), Myers (14). HR_C.Davis (8), Tatis Jr. (19), Machado (26). SB_Villar (23), Ri.Martin (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Eshelman 4 7 4 4 1 5 G.Ynoa 2 2 1 0 0 3 M.Castro W,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Armstrong S,3-4 2 1 0 0 0 2 San Diego Lamet 5 5 3 3 2 5 Stammen H,23 1 1 0 0 0 3 Strahm L,4-8 BS,1 1 2-3 5 5 5 1 4 M.Baez 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:22. A_30,286 (42,445).

