Orioles 8, Padres 5

|Baltimore
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Tts Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|F.Reyes rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Armstrn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Sntnder cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Nunez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Myers lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|J.Ptrsn lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|M.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|F.Mejia c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|C.Davis 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|L.Urias 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Eshlman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lamet p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Ynoa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|G.Grcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Cstro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|300
|230—8
|San Diego
|301
|010
|000—5
E_Villar (16). LOB_Baltimore 8, San Diego 7. 2B_Mancini (24), Santander 2 (11), F.Reyes (9), Myers (14). HR_C.Davis (8), Tatis Jr. (19), Machado (26). SB_Villar (23), Ri.Martin (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Eshelman
|4
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|G.Ynoa
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|M.Castro W,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Armstrong S,3-4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Diego
|Lamet
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Stammen H,23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Strahm L,4-8 BS,1
|1
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|4
|M.Baez
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:22. A_30,286 (42,445).
