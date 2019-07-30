Listen Live Sports

Orioles 8, Padres 5

July 30, 2019 7:16 pm
 
Baltimore San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b 5 1 1 0 Tts Jr. ss 5 1 1 1
Mancini rf 4 1 2 2 F.Reyes rf 5 1 2 0
Armstrn p 0 0 0 0 Machado 3b 5 2 2 1
Sntnder cf-rf 5 1 2 0 Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 0
Nunez 3b 5 1 2 2 Myers lf 4 0 2 1
J.Ptrsn lf 5 1 2 1 M.Baez p 0 0 0 0
Sverino c 4 0 1 0 F.Mejia c 4 0 1 2
C.Davis 1b 5 1 1 1 Margot cf 4 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 3 1 1 2 L.Urias 2b 4 0 1 0
Eshlman p 2 0 0 0 Lamet p 2 0 0 0
G.Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Alberto ph 1 1 1 0 G.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0
M.Cstro p 0 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0
S.Wlkrs ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Renfroe lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 40 8 13 8 Totals 37 5 10 5
Baltimore 000 300 230—8
San Diego 301 010 000—5

E_Villar (16). LOB_Baltimore 8, San Diego 7. 2B_Mancini (24), Santander 2 (11), F.Reyes (9), Myers (14). HR_C.Davis (8), Tatis Jr. (19), Machado (26). SB_Villar (23), Ri.Martin (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Eshelman 4 7 4 4 1 5
G.Ynoa 2 2 1 0 0 3
M.Castro W,1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Armstrong S,3-4 2 1 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Lamet 5 5 3 3 2 5
Stammen H,23 1 1 0 0 0 3
Strahm L,4-8 BS,1 1 2-3 5 5 5 1 4
M.Baez 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:22. A_30,286 (42,445).

