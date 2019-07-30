Orioles 8, Padres 5

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .263 Mancini rf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .282 Armstrong p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Santander cf-rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .301 Nunez 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .252 Peterson lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .240 Severino c 4 0 1 0 1 2 .276 Davis 1b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .181 Martin ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .186 Eshelman p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Alberto ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .311 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Wilkerson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Totals 40 8 13 8 3 14

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 1 1 0 2 .329 Reyes rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .255 Machado 3b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .278 Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .284 Myers lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .221 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mejia c 4 0 1 2 0 2 .223 Margot cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Urias 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .091 Lamet p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Renfroe lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Totals 37 5 10 5 2 12

Baltimore 000 300 230—8 13 1 San Diego 301 010 000—5 10 0

a-struck out for Stammen in the 6th. b-singled for Ynoa in the 7th. c-struck out for Castro in the 8th.

E_Villar (16). LOB_Baltimore 8, San Diego 7. 2B_Mancini (24), Santander 2 (11), Reyes (9), Myers (14). HR_Davis (8), off Strahm; Tatis Jr. (19), off Eshelman; Machado (26), off Eshelman. RBIs_Mancini 2 (55), Nunez 2 (63), Peterson (3), Davis (27), Martin 2 (13), Tatis Jr. (45), Machado (67), Myers (31), Mejia 2 (13). SB_Villar (23), Martin (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Nunez 2, Eshelman); San Diego 4 (Machado, Margot 3). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 10; San Diego 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Santander, Myers.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eshelman 4 7 4 4 1 5 63 6.35 Ynoa 2 2 1 0 0 3 34 5.58 Castro, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.96 Armstrong, S, 3-4 2 1 0 0 0 2 29 5.08 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lamet 5 5 3 3 2 5 88 5.09 Stammen, H, 23 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 3.44 Strahm, L, 4-8, BS, 1-1 1 2-3 5 5 5 1 4 43 5.42 Baez 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:22. A_30,286 (42,445).

