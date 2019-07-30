Orioles 8, Padres 5

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.282
|Armstrong p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Santander cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Nunez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.252
|Peterson lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Severino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Davis 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.181
|Martin ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.186
|Eshelman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ynoa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Alberto ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Wilkerson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Totals
|40
|8
|13
|8
|3
|14
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.329
|Reyes rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.284
|Myers lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mejia c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.223
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Urias 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Lamet p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Renfroe lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|2
|12
|Baltimore
|000
|300
|230—8
|13
|1
|San Diego
|301
|010
|000—5
|10
|0
a-struck out for Stammen in the 6th. b-singled for Ynoa in the 7th. c-struck out for Castro in the 8th.
E_Villar (16). LOB_Baltimore 8, San Diego 7. 2B_Mancini (24), Santander 2 (11), Reyes (9), Myers (14). HR_Davis (8), off Strahm; Tatis Jr. (19), off Eshelman; Machado (26), off Eshelman. RBIs_Mancini 2 (55), Nunez 2 (63), Peterson (3), Davis (27), Martin 2 (13), Tatis Jr. (45), Machado (67), Myers (31), Mejia 2 (13). SB_Villar (23), Martin (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Nunez 2, Eshelman); San Diego 4 (Machado, Margot 3). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 10; San Diego 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Santander, Myers.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eshelman
|4
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|63
|6.35
|Ynoa
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|34
|5.58
|Castro, W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.96
|Armstrong, S, 3-4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|5.08
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|88
|5.09
|Stammen, H, 23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|3.44
|Strahm, L, 4-8, BS, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|4
|43
|5.42
|Baez
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Baez 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:22. A_30,286 (42,445).
