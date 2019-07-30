Listen Live Sports

Orioles 8, Padres 5

July 30, 2019 7:16 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .263
Mancini rf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .282
Armstrong p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santander cf-rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .301
Nunez 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .252
Peterson lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .240
Severino c 4 0 1 0 1 2 .276
Davis 1b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .181
Martin ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .186
Eshelman p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Alberto ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .311
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Wilkerson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Totals 40 8 13 8 3 14
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 1 1 0 2 .329
Reyes rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .255
Machado 3b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .278
Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .284
Myers lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .221
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mejia c 4 0 1 2 0 2 .223
Margot cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Urias 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .091
Lamet p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Renfroe lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Totals 37 5 10 5 2 12
Baltimore 000 300 230—8 13 1
San Diego 301 010 000—5 10 0

a-struck out for Stammen in the 6th. b-singled for Ynoa in the 7th. c-struck out for Castro in the 8th.

E_Villar (16). LOB_Baltimore 8, San Diego 7. 2B_Mancini (24), Santander 2 (11), Reyes (9), Myers (14). HR_Davis (8), off Strahm; Tatis Jr. (19), off Eshelman; Machado (26), off Eshelman. RBIs_Mancini 2 (55), Nunez 2 (63), Peterson (3), Davis (27), Martin 2 (13), Tatis Jr. (45), Machado (67), Myers (31), Mejia 2 (13). SB_Villar (23), Martin (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Nunez 2, Eshelman); San Diego 4 (Machado, Margot 3). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 10; San Diego 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Santander, Myers.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eshelman 4 7 4 4 1 5 63 6.35
Ynoa 2 2 1 0 0 3 34 5.58
Castro, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.96
Armstrong, S, 3-4 2 1 0 0 0 2 29 5.08
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet 5 5 3 3 2 5 88 5.09
Stammen, H, 23 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 3.44
Strahm, L, 4-8, BS, 1-1 1 2-3 5 5 5 1 4 43 5.42
Baez 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:22. A_30,286 (42,445).

