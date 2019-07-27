Listen Live Sports

Orioles 9, Angels 3

July 27, 2019 1:25 am
 
Baltimore Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar ss-2b 3 3 2 0 Fltcher 3b 3 0 0 0
Mancini rf 5 2 2 2 Trout cf 4 0 1 0
Sntnder lf 4 1 3 3 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0
Nunez 3b 4 1 2 3 Upton lf 4 1 1 1
Sisco c 5 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0
Smth Jr dh 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0
J.Ptrsn 2b 4 1 2 0 Rengifo 2b 3 1 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 0 0 0 0 Thaiss 1b 3 1 1 2
C.Davis 1b 3 1 0 0 Garneau c 3 0 0 0
S.Wlkrs cf 4 0 0 1
Totals 36 9 11 9 Totals 32 3 5 3
Baltimore 160 000 002—9
Los Angeles 000 020 001—3

E_Garneau (1). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Santander (8), Trout (24), Goodwin (17). 3B_Ohtani (2). HR_Mancini (24), Nunez (25), Upton (5), Thaiss (2). SB_Villar (21), J.Peterson 2 (3). SF_Santander (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wojciechowski W,2-3 7 3 2 2 1 6
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 1 1
E.Phillips 1 2 1 1 0 2
Los Angeles
Tropeano L,0-1 5 6 7 7 3 3
J.Anderson 2 1 0 0 0 2
L.Garcia 2 4 2 2 0 2

HBP_by Tropeano (Villar).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:00. A_38,852 (45,050).

