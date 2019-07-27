Orioles 9, Angels 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss-2b 3 3 2 0 1 0 .251 Mancini rf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .283 Santander lf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .301 Nunez 3b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .254 Sisco c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Smith Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Peterson 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .375 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Davis 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .181 Wilkerson cf 4 0 0 1 0 3 .223 Totals 36 9 11 9 3 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291 Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Upton lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .245 Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275 Rengifo 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .252 Thaiss 1b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .133 Garneau c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 32 3 5 3 2 9

Baltimore 160 000 002—9 11 0 Los Angeles 000 020 001—3 5 1

E_Garneau (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Santander (8), Trout (24), Goodwin (17). 3B_Ohtani (2). HR_Nunez (25), off Tropeano; Mancini (24), off Garcia; Thaiss (2), off Wojciechowski; Upton (5), off Phillips. RBIs_Mancini 2 (51), Santander 3 (29), Nunez 3 (61), Wilkerson (29), Upton (12), Thaiss 2 (6). SB_Villar (21), Peterson 2 (3). SF_Santander.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Nunez, Wilkerson); Los Angeles 3 (Upton 2, Rengifo). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Wilkerson, Ohtani. GIDP_Sisco.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Thaiss, Simmons, Garcia).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wojciechowski, W, 2-3 7 3 2 2 1 6 100 3.60 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.60 Phillips 1 2 1 1 0 2 19 7.85 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tropeano, L, 0-1 5 6 7 7 3 3 103 9.88 Anderson 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 3.99 Garcia 2 4 2 2 0 2 27 4.46

HBP_Tropeano (Villar).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:00. A_38,852 (45,050).

