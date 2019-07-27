Listen Live Sports

Orioles 9, Angels 3

July 27, 2019 1:25 am
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss-2b 3 3 2 0 1 0 .251
Mancini rf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .283
Santander lf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .301
Nunez 3b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .254
Sisco c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Smith Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Peterson 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .375
Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Davis 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .181
Wilkerson cf 4 0 0 1 0 3 .223
Totals 36 9 11 9 3 7
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .291
Trout cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Upton lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .245
Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275
Rengifo 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .252
Thaiss 1b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .133
Garneau c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Totals 32 3 5 3 2 9
Baltimore 160 000 002—9 11 0
Los Angeles 000 020 001—3 5 1

E_Garneau (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Santander (8), Trout (24), Goodwin (17). 3B_Ohtani (2). HR_Nunez (25), off Tropeano; Mancini (24), off Garcia; Thaiss (2), off Wojciechowski; Upton (5), off Phillips. RBIs_Mancini 2 (51), Santander 3 (29), Nunez 3 (61), Wilkerson (29), Upton (12), Thaiss 2 (6). SB_Villar (21), Peterson 2 (3). SF_Santander.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Nunez, Wilkerson); Los Angeles 3 (Upton 2, Rengifo). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Wilkerson, Ohtani. GIDP_Sisco.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Thaiss, Simmons, Garcia).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wojciechowski, W, 2-3 7 3 2 2 1 6 100 3.60
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.60
Phillips 1 2 1 1 0 2 19 7.85
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tropeano, L, 0-1 5 6 7 7 3 3 103 9.88
Anderson 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 3.99
Garcia 2 4 2 2 0 2 27 4.46

HBP_Tropeano (Villar).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:00. A_38,852 (45,050).

