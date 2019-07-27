Orioles 9, Angels 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss-2b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Mancini rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.283
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.301
|Nunez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.254
|Sisco c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Smith Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Peterson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Davis 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.181
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.223
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|9
|3
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Thaiss 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.133
|Garneau c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|2
|9
|Baltimore
|160
|000
|002—9
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|001—3
|5
|1
E_Garneau (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Santander (8), Trout (24), Goodwin (17). 3B_Ohtani (2). HR_Nunez (25), off Tropeano; Mancini (24), off Garcia; Thaiss (2), off Wojciechowski; Upton (5), off Phillips. RBIs_Mancini 2 (51), Santander 3 (29), Nunez 3 (61), Wilkerson (29), Upton (12), Thaiss 2 (6). SB_Villar (21), Peterson 2 (3). SF_Santander.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Nunez, Wilkerson); Los Angeles 3 (Upton 2, Rengifo). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Mancini, Wilkerson, Ohtani. GIDP_Sisco.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Thaiss, Simmons, Garcia).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wojciechowski, W, 2-3
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|100
|3.60
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.60
|Phillips
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|7.85
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tropeano, L, 0-1
|5
|6
|7
|7
|3
|3
|103
|9.88
|Anderson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.99
|Garcia
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|27
|4.46
HBP_Tropeano (Villar).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:00. A_38,852 (45,050).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.