Orioles 9, Nationals 2

July 17, 2019 11:56 pm
 
Washington Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 3 1 1 0 Villar 2b 5 1 0 0
Eaton rf 3 0 1 2 Mancini rf 3 3 2 3
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 Broxton cf 0 0 0 0
J.Soto lf 2 0 0 0 Sisco c 4 2 2 0
Kndrick dh 4 0 0 0 Nunez dh 4 1 1 0
M.Adams 1b 4 0 1 0 Sntnder lf-rf 3 1 2 2
B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 2 1
V.Rbles cf 4 1 1 0 S.Wlkrs cf-lf 3 1 2 1
Gomes c 2 0 0 0 R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 2 2
Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 4 0 1 0
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 33 9 14 9
Washington 001 010 000—2
Baltimore 000 100 35x—9

E_R.Ruiz (6), B.Dozier (4). DP_Washington 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 4. 2B_T.Turner (18), Eaton (12), S.Wilkerson (9). HR_Mancini 2 (19). SB_V.Robles 2 (15), Gomes (1). CS_S.Wilkerson (3). SF_Eaton (3), Santander (2), R.Ruiz (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde 6 5 1 1 0 2
Suero L,2-5 BS,4 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Javy.Guerra 1-3 3 4 2 0 0
Grace 1 3 1 1 0 1
Baltimore
Brooks 2 2-3 2 1 1 2 0
G.Ynoa W,1-6 4 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
P.Fry H,8 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Givens S,8-13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Javy.Guerra pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Brooks (Gomes). WP_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:51. A_20,786 (45,971).

