Orioles 9, Nationals 2

|Washington
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Mancini rf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Broxton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sisco c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Kndrick dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nunez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sntnder lf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|S.Wlkrs cf-lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|33
|9
|14
|9
|Washington
|001
|010
|000—2
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|35x—9
E_R.Ruiz (6), B.Dozier (4). DP_Washington 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 4. 2B_T.Turner (18), Eaton (12), S.Wilkerson (9). HR_Mancini 2 (19). SB_V.Robles 2 (15), Gomes (1). CS_S.Wilkerson (3). SF_Eaton (3), Santander (2), R.Ruiz (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Fedde
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Suero L,2-5 BS,4
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Sipp
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Javy.Guerra
|1-3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Grace
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Brooks
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|G.Ynoa W,1-6
|4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|P.Fry H,8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Givens S,8-13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Javy.Guerra pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Brooks (Gomes). WP_Givens.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:51. A_20,786 (45,971).
