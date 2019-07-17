Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 9, Nationals 2

July 17, 2019 11:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .280
Eaton rf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .282
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .311
Soto lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .301
Kendrick dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .327
Adams 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238
Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Robles cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Gomes c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .202
a-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Totals 31 2 5 2 3 3
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .255
Mancini rf 3 3 2 3 1 0 .285
Broxton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Sisco c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .267
Nunez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .245
Santander lf-rf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .273
Davis 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .184
Wilkerson cf-lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .232
Ruiz 3b 3 0 2 2 0 0 .240
Martin ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .162
Totals 33 9 14 9 2 3
Washington 001 010 000—2 5 1
Baltimore 000 100 35x—9 14 1

a-grounded out for Gomes in the 9th.

E_Dozier (4), Ruiz (6). LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 4. 2B_Turner (18), Eaton (12), Wilkerson (9). HR_Mancini (18), off Fedde; Mancini (19), off Guerra. RBIs_Eaton 2 (23), Mancini 3 (43), Santander 2 (18), Davis (24), Wilkerson (26), Ruiz 2 (27). SB_Robles 2 (15), Gomes (1). CS_Wilkerson (3). SF_Eaton, Santander, Ruiz.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Rendon, Soto 2, Kendrick, Parra); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Martin). RISP_Washington 2 for 7; Baltimore 4 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Nunez. GIDP_Kendrick, Davis, Wilkerson.

DP_Washington 2 (Turner, Adams), (Rendon, Turner, Adams); Baltimore 1 (Villar, Martin, Davis).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fedde 6 5 1 1 0 2 66 3.50
Suero, L, 2-5, BS, 4-5 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 19 5.58
Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 4.15
Guerra 1-3 3 4 2 0 0 13 3.86
Grace 1 3 1 1 0 1 18 6.17
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brooks 2 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 56 4.69
Ynoa, W, 1-6 4 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 67 6.31
Fry, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 4.03
Givens, S, 8-13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 4.34

Guerra pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 2-1, Guerra 2-0, Grace 2-2, Ynoa 3-0, Givens 2-0. HBP_Brooks (Gomes). WP_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:51. A_20,786 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.