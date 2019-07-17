Orioles 9, Nationals 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.301
|Kendrick dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|a-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Mancini rf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.285
|Broxton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Sisco c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Nunez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Santander lf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.184
|Wilkerson cf-lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Totals
|33
|9
|14
|9
|2
|3
|Washington
|001
|010
|000—2
|5
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|35x—9
|14
|1
a-grounded out for Gomes in the 9th.
E_Dozier (4), Ruiz (6). LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 4. 2B_Turner (18), Eaton (12), Wilkerson (9). HR_Mancini (18), off Fedde; Mancini (19), off Guerra. RBIs_Eaton 2 (23), Mancini 3 (43), Santander 2 (18), Davis (24), Wilkerson (26), Ruiz 2 (27). SB_Robles 2 (15), Gomes (1). CS_Wilkerson (3). SF_Eaton, Santander, Ruiz.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Rendon, Soto 2, Kendrick, Parra); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Martin). RISP_Washington 2 for 7; Baltimore 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Nunez. GIDP_Kendrick, Davis, Wilkerson.
DP_Washington 2 (Turner, Adams), (Rendon, Turner, Adams); Baltimore 1 (Villar, Martin, Davis).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|66
|3.50
|Suero, L, 2-5, BS, 4-5
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|5.58
|Sipp
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|4.15
|Guerra
|1-3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|13
|3.86
|Grace
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|6.17
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brooks
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|56
|4.69
|Ynoa, W, 1-6
|4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|67
|6.31
|Fry, H, 8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.03
|Givens, S, 8-13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|4.34
Guerra pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 2-1, Guerra 2-0, Grace 2-2, Ynoa 3-0, Givens 2-0. HBP_Brooks (Gomes). WP_Givens.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:51. A_20,786 (45,971).
