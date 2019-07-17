Orioles 9, Nationals 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .280 Eaton rf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .282 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .311 Soto lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .301 Kendrick dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .327 Adams 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238 Dozier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Robles cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Gomes c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .202 a-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Totals 31 2 5 2 3 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .255 Mancini rf 3 3 2 3 1 0 .285 Broxton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Sisco c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .267 Nunez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .245 Santander lf-rf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .273 Davis 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .184 Wilkerson cf-lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .232 Ruiz 3b 3 0 2 2 0 0 .240 Martin ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .162 Totals 33 9 14 9 2 3

Washington 001 010 000—2 5 1 Baltimore 000 100 35x—9 14 1

a-grounded out for Gomes in the 9th.

E_Dozier (4), Ruiz (6). LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 4. 2B_Turner (18), Eaton (12), Wilkerson (9). HR_Mancini (18), off Fedde; Mancini (19), off Guerra. RBIs_Eaton 2 (23), Mancini 3 (43), Santander 2 (18), Davis (24), Wilkerson (26), Ruiz 2 (27). SB_Robles 2 (15), Gomes (1). CS_Wilkerson (3). SF_Eaton, Santander, Ruiz.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Rendon, Soto 2, Kendrick, Parra); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Martin). RISP_Washington 2 for 7; Baltimore 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Nunez. GIDP_Kendrick, Davis, Wilkerson.

DP_Washington 2 (Turner, Adams), (Rendon, Turner, Adams); Baltimore 1 (Villar, Martin, Davis).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fedde 6 5 1 1 0 2 66 3.50 Suero, L, 2-5, BS, 4-5 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 19 5.58 Sipp 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 4.15 Guerra 1-3 3 4 2 0 0 13 3.86 Grace 1 3 1 1 0 1 18 6.17 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brooks 2 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 56 4.69 Ynoa, W, 1-6 4 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 67 6.31 Fry, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 4.03 Givens, S, 8-13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 4.34

Guerra pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 2-1, Guerra 2-0, Grace 2-2, Ynoa 3-0, Givens 2-0. HBP_Brooks (Gomes). WP_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:51. A_20,786 (45,971).

