Orioles 9, Rays 6

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss-2b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .256 Mancini rf-1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .300 Sisco c 3 0 1 0 2 2 .269 2-Wilkerson pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .212 Nunez dh 5 1 2 3 0 2 .241 Smith Jr. lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Alberto 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .316 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Davis 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .175 a-Santander ph-rf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .274 Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .237 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .176 b-Severino ph-c 1 1 0 1 0 0 .274 Totals 39 9 11 8 4 14

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. d’Arnaud 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208 1-Kiermaier pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Adames ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Pham lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Diaz 3b-1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .284 Garcia dh 3 1 1 1 0 0 .277 Meadows rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Brosseau 2b-3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .417 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Wendle ss-2b 4 2 1 1 0 0 .188 Heredia cf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .248 Totals 37 6 11 5 0 6

Baltimore 000 300 006—9 11 2 Tampa Bay 001 101 003—6 11 1

a-walked for Davis in the 9th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Broxton in the 9th.

1-ran for d’Arnaud in the 8th. 2-ran for Sisco in the 9th.

E_Villar (12), Ruiz (5), Zunino (5). LOB_Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Diaz (17), Heredia 2 (8). 3B_Villar (2). HR_Ruiz (5), off Pruitt; Nunez (19), off Alvarado; Brosseau (1), off Means. RBIs_Villar (36), Nunez 3 (47), Ruiz 3 (25), Severino (25), Garcia (41), Brosseau 2 (5), Wendle (5), Heredia (12). SB_Kiermaier (15). CS_Diaz (2), Heredia (1). S_Ruiz.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Nunez 2, Ruiz); Tampa Bay 3 (Pham 2, Diaz). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 7; Tampa Bay 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Pham.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means 7 6 3 2 0 5 98 2.50 Givens, W, 1-4 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.76 Bleier 2-3 4 3 3 0 0 27 7.40 Armstrong, S, 2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.40 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.59 Pruitt 5 6 3 3 3 7 93 5.66 Poche 2 0 0 0 0 5 29 3.14 Alvarado, L, 0-5 2-3 4 6 5 1 0 25 4.85 Kittredge 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.35

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-0, Kittredge 1-0. HBP_Bleier (Garcia). WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:11. A_21,545 (25,025).

