The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Orioles 9, Rays 6

July 3, 2019 10:37 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss-2b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .256
Mancini rf-1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .300
Sisco c 3 0 1 0 2 2 .269
2-Wilkerson pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .212
Nunez dh 5 1 2 3 0 2 .241
Smith Jr. lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Alberto 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .316
Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Davis 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .175
a-Santander ph-rf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .274
Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .237
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .176
b-Severino ph-c 1 1 0 1 0 0 .274
Totals 39 9 11 8 4 14
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
d’Arnaud 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208
1-Kiermaier pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Adames ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Pham lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Diaz 3b-1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .284
Garcia dh 3 1 1 1 0 0 .277
Meadows rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Brosseau 2b-3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .417
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Wendle ss-2b 4 2 1 1 0 0 .188
Heredia cf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .248
Totals 37 6 11 5 0 6
Baltimore 000 300 006—9 11 2
Tampa Bay 001 101 003—6 11 1

a-walked for Davis in the 9th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Broxton in the 9th.

1-ran for d’Arnaud in the 8th. 2-ran for Sisco in the 9th.

E_Villar (12), Ruiz (5), Zunino (5). LOB_Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Diaz (17), Heredia 2 (8). 3B_Villar (2). HR_Ruiz (5), off Pruitt; Nunez (19), off Alvarado; Brosseau (1), off Means. RBIs_Villar (36), Nunez 3 (47), Ruiz 3 (25), Severino (25), Garcia (41), Brosseau 2 (5), Wendle (5), Heredia (12). SB_Kiermaier (15). CS_Diaz (2), Heredia (1). S_Ruiz.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Nunez 2, Ruiz); Tampa Bay 3 (Pham 2, Diaz). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 7; Tampa Bay 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Pham.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means 7 6 3 2 0 5 98 2.50
Givens, W, 1-4 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.76
Bleier 2-3 4 3 3 0 0 27 7.40
Armstrong, S, 2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.40
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.59
Pruitt 5 6 3 3 3 7 93 5.66
Poche 2 0 0 0 0 5 29 3.14
Alvarado, L, 0-5 2-3 4 6 5 1 0 25 4.85
Kittredge 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.35

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-0, Kittredge 1-0. HBP_Bleier (Garcia). WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:11. A_21,545 (25,025).

