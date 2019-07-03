Orioles 9, Rays 6

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.256
|Mancini rf-1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.269
|2-Wilkerson pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Nunez dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.241
|Smith Jr. lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Alberto 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|a-Santander ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.237
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.176
|b-Severino ph-c
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|39
|9
|11
|8
|4
|14
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|d’Arnaud 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|1-Kiermaier pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Adames ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Diaz 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Garcia dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Brosseau 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.417
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Wendle ss-2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|5
|0
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|300
|006—9
|11
|2
|Tampa Bay
|001
|101
|003—6
|11
|1
a-walked for Davis in the 9th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Broxton in the 9th.
1-ran for d’Arnaud in the 8th. 2-ran for Sisco in the 9th.
E_Villar (12), Ruiz (5), Zunino (5). LOB_Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Diaz (17), Heredia 2 (8). 3B_Villar (2). HR_Ruiz (5), off Pruitt; Nunez (19), off Alvarado; Brosseau (1), off Means. RBIs_Villar (36), Nunez 3 (47), Ruiz 3 (25), Severino (25), Garcia (41), Brosseau 2 (5), Wendle (5), Heredia (12). SB_Kiermaier (15). CS_Diaz (2), Heredia (1). S_Ruiz.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Nunez 2, Ruiz); Tampa Bay 3 (Pham 2, Diaz). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 7; Tampa Bay 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Pham.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|7
|6
|3
|2
|0
|5
|98
|2.50
|Givens, W, 1-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.76
|Bleier
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|27
|7.40
|Armstrong, S, 2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.40
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.59
|Pruitt
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|7
|93
|5.66
|Poche
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|29
|3.14
|Alvarado, L, 0-5
|2-3
|4
|6
|5
|1
|0
|25
|4.85
|Kittredge
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.35
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-0, Kittredge 1-0. HBP_Bleier (Garcia). WP_Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:11. A_21,545 (25,025).
