Orioles 9, Rays 6

July 3, 2019 10:36 pm
 
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar ss-2b 4 1 1 1 d’Arnud 1b 4 0 1 0
Mancini rf-1b 5 1 1 0 Krmaier pr 0 0 0 0
Sisco c 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 1 0 1 0
S.Wlkrs pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Pham lf 5 0 0 0
R.Nunez dh 5 1 2 3 Y.Diaz 3b-1b 4 1 1 0
Smth Jr lf 5 0 0 0 Av.Grci dh 3 1 1 1
Alberto 2b 5 1 2 0 Meadows rf 4 1 1 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 0 0 0 0 Brsseau 2b-3b 4 1 2 2
C.Davis 1b 3 1 1 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0
Sntnder ph-rf 1 1 1 0 Wendle ss-2b 4 2 1 1
R.Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 3 Heredia cf 4 0 3 1
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0
Sverino ph-c 1 1 0 1
Totals 39 9 11 8 Totals 37 6 11 5
Baltimore 000 300 006—9
Tampa Bay 001 101 003—6

E_Zunino (5), Villar (12), R.Ruiz (5). LOB_Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Y.Diaz (17), Heredia 2 (8). 3B_Villar (2). HR_R.Nunez (19), R.Ruiz (5), Brosseau (1). SB_Kiermaier (15). CS_Y.Diaz (2), Heredia (1). S_R.Ruiz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means 7 6 3 2 0 5
Givens W,1-4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bleier 2-3 4 3 3 0 0
Armstrong S,2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pruitt 5 6 3 3 3 7
Poche 2 0 0 0 0 5
Alvarado L,0-5 2-3 4 6 5 1 0
Kittredge 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Bleier (Av.Garcia). WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:11. A_21,545 (25,025).

