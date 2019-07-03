Orioles 9, Rays 6

|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|d’Arnud 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mancini rf-1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Krmaier pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|S.Wlkrs pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Y.Diaz 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Av.Grci dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Alberto 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brsseau 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wendle ss-2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|R.Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino ph-c
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Totals
|39
|9
|11
|8
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|300
|006—9
|Tampa Bay
|001
|101
|003—6
E_Zunino (5), Villar (12), R.Ruiz (5). LOB_Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Y.Diaz (17), Heredia 2 (8). 3B_Villar (2). HR_R.Nunez (19), R.Ruiz (5), Brosseau (1). SB_Kiermaier (15). CS_Y.Diaz (2), Heredia (1). S_R.Ruiz (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Means
|7
|6
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Givens W,1-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bleier
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Armstrong S,2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pruitt
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Poche
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Alvarado L,0-5
|2-3
|4
|6
|5
|1
|0
|Kittredge
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Bleier (Av.Garcia). WP_Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:11. A_21,545 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.