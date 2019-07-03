Orioles 9, Rays 6

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar ss-2b 4 1 1 1 d’Arnud 1b 4 0 1 0 Mancini rf-1b 5 1 1 0 Krmaier pr 0 0 0 0 Sisco c 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 1 0 1 0 S.Wlkrs pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Pham lf 5 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 5 1 2 3 Y.Diaz 3b-1b 4 1 1 0 Smth Jr lf 5 0 0 0 Av.Grci dh 3 1 1 1 Alberto 2b 5 1 2 0 Meadows rf 4 1 1 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 0 0 0 0 Brsseau 2b-3b 4 1 2 2 C.Davis 1b 3 1 1 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Sntnder ph-rf 1 1 1 0 Wendle ss-2b 4 2 1 1 R.Ruiz 3b 4 1 2 3 Heredia cf 4 0 3 1 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 Sverino ph-c 1 1 0 1 Totals 39 9 11 8 Totals 37 6 11 5

Baltimore 000 300 006—9 Tampa Bay 001 101 003—6

E_Zunino (5), Villar (12), R.Ruiz (5). LOB_Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Y.Diaz (17), Heredia 2 (8). 3B_Villar (2). HR_R.Nunez (19), R.Ruiz (5), Brosseau (1). SB_Kiermaier (15). CS_Y.Diaz (2), Heredia (1). S_R.Ruiz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Means 7 6 3 2 0 5 Givens W,1-4 1 1 0 0 0 0 Bleier 2-3 4 3 3 0 0 Armstrong S,2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Tampa Bay Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pruitt 5 6 3 3 3 7 Poche 2 0 0 0 0 5 Alvarado L,0-5 2-3 4 6 5 1 0 Kittredge 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Bleier (Av.Garcia). WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Tumpane.

Advertisement

T_3:11. A_21,545 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.