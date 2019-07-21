Listen Live Sports

Devers double in 7th breaks up Wojciechowski no-hit bid

July 21, 2019 3:11 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Boston’s Rafael Devers led off the seventh inning with a double to end a no-hit bid by Baltimore Orioles right-hander Asher Wojciechowski.

Making his fourth start of the season, Wojciechowski was 0-3 with a 5.74 ERA going into Sunday’s game against the Red Sox at Camden Yards.

Facing the highest-scoring team in the majors, Wojciechowski allowed only two baserunners and had a career-high nine strikeouts through six innings.

Although Devers broke up the no-hitter with a liner off the right-field wall, Wojciechowski completed the inning without giving up a run.

The Orioles lead 4-0 against Andrew Cashner, who was traded to Boston from Baltimore just eight days earlier.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

