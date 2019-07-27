Listen Live Sports

Orlando City-Revolution, Sums

July 27, 2019 9:20 pm
 
Orlando 0 1—1
New England 1 3—4

First half_1, New England, Bou, 2 (Castillo), 3rd minute.

Second half_2, New England, Penilla, 4 (Bye), 47th; 3, New England, Gil, 8 (penalty kick), 60th; 4, New England, Fagundez, 2 (Gil), 75th; 5, Orlando, Akindele, 7 (Dwyer), 77th.

Goalies_Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_New England, Bye, 67th. Orlando, Mendez, 27th; Rosell, 36th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski; Matthew Nelson; Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

A_19,043.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Edgar Castillo, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury (Diego Fagundez, 73rd), Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo, Zahibo (Juan Agudelo, 69th); Gustavo Bou, Carles Gil (Juan Caicedo, 85th), Cristian Penilla.

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho (Kamal Miller, 46th), Ruan, Lamine Sane; Sacha Kljestan (Robinho, 87th), Jhegson Mendez, Dillon Powers, Oriol Rosell (Dom Dwyer, 69th); Tesho Akindele, Nani.

