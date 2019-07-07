Orlando City-Union, Sums

Orlando 0 2—2 Philadelphia 1 1—2

First half_1, Philadelphia, Fabian, 3 (Picault), 4th minute.

Second half_2, Orlando, Dwyer, 5 (Nani), 67th; 3, Orlando, Patino, 1, 81st; 4, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 9 (Real), 90th.

Goalies_Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Real, 90th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga; Adam Garner; Tim Ford. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_18,574.

___

Lineups

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Danilo Acosta, Carlos Ascues, Alex De John, Kamal Miller, Shane O’Neill (Nani, 64th), Kyle Smith; Dillon Powers, Oriol Rosell; Dom Dwyer (Santiago Patino, 81st), Benji Michel (Chris Mueller, 74th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Aurelien Collin, Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Kai Wagner (Matt Real, 89th); Brendan Aaronson (Anthony Fontana, 78th), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault; Marco Fabian (Sergio Santos, 67th), Kacper Przybylko.

