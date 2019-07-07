Padres 3, Dodgers 1

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .324 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .248 Mejia c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Naylor lf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .215 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — G.Garcia 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .045 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Myers ph-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .217 Margot cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .237 Totals 30 3 4 3 1 8

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Verdugo cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .299 Turner 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .295 Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .341 Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .266 Beaty lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278 Taylor ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269 Martin c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Maeda p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 1 6 0 1 8

San Diego 000 000 120—3 4 1 Los Angeles 000 000 010—1 6 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Wingenter in the 8th. b-struck out for Rosscup in the 8th.

E_Machado (10), Pederson (4). LOB_San Diego 2, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Verdugo (20), Beaty (8). HR_Renfroe (27), off Maeda; Margot (4), off Maeda. RBIs_Renfroe (49), Margot 2 (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pederson 2, Bellinger). RISP_San Diego 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 5.

GIDP_Machado, G.Garcia.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Taylor, Muncy, Pederson), (Muncy, Taylor, Pederson).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack 5 2-3 3 0 0 1 6 96 2.84 Wingenter, W, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.51 Stammen, H, 18 1 2 1 0 0 1 19 3.91 Yates, S, 29-30 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.18 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda, L, 7-5 7 2-3 4 3 3 1 6 101 3.76 Rosscup 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.29 Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 5.28

Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 1-0. HBP_Wingenter (Bellinger), Maeda (Tatis Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:52. A_53,610 (56,000).

