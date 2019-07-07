Listen Live Sports

Padres 3, Dodgers 1

July 7, 2019 1:17 am
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .324
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .248
Mejia c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211
Naylor lf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .215
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
G.Garcia 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .045
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Myers ph-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .217
Margot cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .237
Totals 30 3 4 3 1 8
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Verdugo cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .299
Turner 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .295
Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .341
Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .266
Beaty lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278
Taylor ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269
Martin c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Maeda p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 1 6 0 1 8
San Diego 000 000 120—3 4 1
Los Angeles 000 000 010—1 6 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Wingenter in the 8th. b-struck out for Rosscup in the 8th.

E_Machado (10), Pederson (4). LOB_San Diego 2, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Verdugo (20), Beaty (8). HR_Renfroe (27), off Maeda; Margot (4), off Maeda. RBIs_Renfroe (49), Margot 2 (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pederson 2, Bellinger). RISP_San Diego 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 5.

GIDP_Machado, G.Garcia.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Taylor, Muncy, Pederson), (Muncy, Taylor, Pederson).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack 5 2-3 3 0 0 1 6 96 2.84
Wingenter, W, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.51
Stammen, H, 18 1 2 1 0 0 1 19 3.91
Yates, S, 29-30 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.18
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda, L, 7-5 7 2-3 4 3 3 1 6 101 3.76
Rosscup 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 5.29
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 5.28

Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 1-0. HBP_Wingenter (Bellinger), Maeda (Tatis Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:52. A_53,610 (56,000).

