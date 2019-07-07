Padres 3, Dodgers 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.248
|Mejia c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Naylor lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|G.Garcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.045
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Myers ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Margot cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|1
|8
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Verdugo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Beaty lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Taylor ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Martin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Maeda p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Rosscup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|0
|1
|8
|San Diego
|000
|000
|120—3
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|1
a-out on fielder’s choice for Wingenter in the 8th. b-struck out for Rosscup in the 8th.
E_Machado (10), Pederson (4). LOB_San Diego 2, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Verdugo (20), Beaty (8). HR_Renfroe (27), off Maeda; Margot (4), off Maeda. RBIs_Renfroe (49), Margot 2 (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pederson 2, Bellinger). RISP_San Diego 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 5.
GIDP_Machado, G.Garcia.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Taylor, Muncy, Pederson), (Muncy, Taylor, Pederson).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|96
|2.84
|Wingenter, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.51
|Stammen, H, 18
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.91
|Yates, S, 29-30
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.18
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, L, 7-5
|7
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|101
|3.76
|Rosscup
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5.29
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|5.28
Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 1-0. HBP_Wingenter (Bellinger), Maeda (Tatis Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:52. A_53,610 (56,000).
