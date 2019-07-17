Padres 3, Marlins 2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 0 0 0 4 .326 Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .284 Machado 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .273 F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .253 Myers lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Renfroe lf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .249 Margot cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .240 Garcia 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .265 Hedges c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .187 Paddack p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .083 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 3 9 3 5 9

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .289 Walker 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 1-Riddle pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .309 B.Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Castro 2b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .255 Granderson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Puello cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Holaday c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .314 Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Richards p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Rivera ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Alfaro ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Totals 32 2 3 2 1 12

San Diego 000 300 000—3 9 3 Miami 000 000 011—2 3 0

a-walked for Quijada in the 6th. b-struck out for Chen in the 8th. c-lined out for Stammen in the 9th.

1-ran for Walker in the 9th.

E_Tatis Jr. 2 (12), Garcia (3). LOB_San Diego 8, Miami 4. 2B_Hosmer (17), Margot (11). HR_Hedges (7), off Richards; Castro (7), off Paddack. RBIs_Garcia (21), Hedges 2 (25), Castro 2 (40). SB_Castro (2). S_Paddack.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Hosmer 2, Machado, Margot, Hedges); Miami 2 (Granderson 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 8; Miami 1 for 4.

GIDP_F.Reyes 2, Holaday.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Garcia, Hosmer); Miami 2 (Rojas, Cooper), (Castro, Rojas, Cooper).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack, W, 6-4 7 2-3 1 1 1 1 8 94 2.70 Stammen, H, 20 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.83 Yates, S, 31-33 1 1 1 0 0 3 26 1.07 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, L, 3-11 5 8 3 3 3 5 90 4.24 Quijada 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.48 Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1 10 2.86 Chen 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 7.97 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.89

WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_2:46. A_7,818 (36,742).

