Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 3, Marlins 2

July 17, 2019 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 0 0 0 4 .326
Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .284
Machado 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .273
F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Myers lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Renfroe lf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .249
Margot cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .240
Garcia 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .265
Hedges c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .187
Paddack p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .083
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 9 3 5 9
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .289
Walker 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
1-Riddle pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .309
B.Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Castro 2b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .255
Granderson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Puello cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Holaday c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .314
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richards p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Rivera ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .214
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Alfaro ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Totals 32 2 3 2 1 12
San Diego 000 300 000—3 9 3
Miami 000 000 011—2 3 0

a-walked for Quijada in the 6th. b-struck out for Chen in the 8th. c-lined out for Stammen in the 9th.

1-ran for Walker in the 9th.

E_Tatis Jr. 2 (12), Garcia (3). LOB_San Diego 8, Miami 4. 2B_Hosmer (17), Margot (11). HR_Hedges (7), off Richards; Castro (7), off Paddack. RBIs_Garcia (21), Hedges 2 (25), Castro 2 (40). SB_Castro (2). S_Paddack.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Hosmer 2, Machado, Margot, Hedges); Miami 2 (Granderson 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 8; Miami 1 for 4.

GIDP_F.Reyes 2, Holaday.

DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Garcia, Hosmer); Miami 2 (Rojas, Cooper), (Castro, Rojas, Cooper).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack, W, 6-4 7 2-3 1 1 1 1 8 94 2.70
Stammen, H, 20 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.83
Yates, S, 31-33 1 1 1 0 0 3 26 1.07
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards, L, 3-11 5 8 3 3 3 5 90 4.24
Quijada 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.48
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1 10 2.86
Chen 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 7.97
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.89

WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_2:46. A_7,818 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors in Peru set up relief medical site

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space for rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.