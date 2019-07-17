Padres 3, Marlins 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.326
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Myers lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Renfroe lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.249
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Garcia 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.187
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|5
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Walker 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|1-Riddle pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.309
|B.Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.255
|Granderson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Puello cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Richards p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Rivera ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Alfaro ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Totals
|32
|2
|3
|2
|1
|12
|San Diego
|000
|300
|000—3
|9
|3
|Miami
|000
|000
|011—2
|3
|0
a-walked for Quijada in the 6th. b-struck out for Chen in the 8th. c-lined out for Stammen in the 9th.
1-ran for Walker in the 9th.
E_Tatis Jr. 2 (12), Garcia (3). LOB_San Diego 8, Miami 4. 2B_Hosmer (17), Margot (11). HR_Hedges (7), off Richards; Castro (7), off Paddack. RBIs_Garcia (21), Hedges 2 (25), Castro 2 (40). SB_Castro (2). S_Paddack.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Hosmer 2, Machado, Margot, Hedges); Miami 2 (Granderson 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 8; Miami 1 for 4.
GIDP_F.Reyes 2, Holaday.
DP_San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Garcia, Hosmer); Miami 2 (Rojas, Cooper), (Castro, Rojas, Cooper).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, W, 6-4
|7
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|94
|2.70
|Stammen, H, 20
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.83
|Yates, S, 31-33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|26
|1.07
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, L, 3-11
|5
|8
|3
|3
|3
|5
|90
|4.24
|Quijada
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.48
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|2.86
|Chen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|7.97
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.89
WP_Richards.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_2:46. A_7,818 (36,742).
