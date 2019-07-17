Padres 3, Marlins 2

San Diego Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Tts Jr. ss 5 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 1 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 N.Wlker 3b 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 0 2 0 Riddle pr 0 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0 Myers lf 0 0 0 0 Bri.And rf 4 0 0 0 Renfroe lf-rf 3 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 1 2 2 Margot cf 4 1 1 0 Grndrsn lf 4 0 0 0 G.Grcia 2b 4 1 2 1 Puello cf 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 1 1 2 Holaday c 3 0 1 0 Paddack p 2 0 1 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Rchards p 1 0 0 0 Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 Quijada p 0 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Rivera ph 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Chen p 0 0 0 0 Alfaro ph-c 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 3 9 3 Totals 32 2 3 2

San Diego 000 300 000—3 Miami 000 000 011—2

E_Tatis Jr. 2 (12), G.Garcia (3). DP_San Diego 1, Miami 2. LOB_San Diego 8, Miami 4. 2B_Hosmer (17), Margot (11). HR_Hedges (7), S.Castro (7). SB_S.Castro (2). S_Paddack (3).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Paddack W,6-4 7 2-3 1 1 1 1 8 Stammen H,20 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Yates S,31-33 1 1 1 0 0 3 Miami Richards L,3-11 5 8 3 3 3 5 Quijada 1 1 0 0 1 1 J.Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1 Chen 1 0 0 0 0 0 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:46. A_7,818 (36,742).

