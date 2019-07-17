Padres 3, Marlins 2

|San Diego
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tts Jr. ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|N.Wlker 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Riddle pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grndrsn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Grcia 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Puello cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rchards p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|32
|2
|3
|2
|San Diego
|000
|300
|000—3
|Miami
|000
|000
|011—2
E_Tatis Jr. 2 (12), G.Garcia (3). DP_San Diego 1, Miami 2. LOB_San Diego 8, Miami 4. 2B_Hosmer (17), Margot (11). HR_Hedges (7), S.Castro (7). SB_S.Castro (2). S_Paddack (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Paddack W,6-4
|7
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Stammen H,20
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yates S,31-33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Miami
|Richards L,3-11
|5
|8
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Quijada
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J.Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Richards.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_2:46. A_7,818 (36,742).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.