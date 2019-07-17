Listen Live Sports

...

Padres 3, Marlins 2

July 17, 2019 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
San Diego Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tts Jr. ss 5 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 1 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 0 N.Wlker 3b 4 0 0 0
Machado 3b 3 0 2 0 Riddle pr 0 0 0 0
F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 4 0 0 0
Myers lf 0 0 0 0 Bri.And rf 4 0 0 0
Renfroe lf-rf 3 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 1 2 2
Margot cf 4 1 1 0 Grndrsn lf 4 0 0 0
G.Grcia 2b 4 1 2 1 Puello cf 3 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 1 1 2 Holaday c 3 0 1 0
Paddack p 2 0 1 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Rchards p 1 0 0 0
Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 Quijada p 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 Rivera ph 0 0 0 0
J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Chen p 0 0 0 0
Alfaro ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 9 3 Totals 32 2 3 2
San Diego 000 300 000—3
Miami 000 000 011—2

E_Tatis Jr. 2 (12), G.Garcia (3). DP_San Diego 1, Miami 2. LOB_San Diego 8, Miami 4. 2B_Hosmer (17), Margot (11). HR_Hedges (7), S.Castro (7). SB_S.Castro (2). S_Paddack (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack W,6-4 7 2-3 1 1 1 1 8
Stammen H,20 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Yates S,31-33 1 1 1 0 0 3
Miami
Richards L,3-11 5 8 3 3 3 5
Quijada 1 1 0 0 1 1
J.Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 1
Chen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Paul Nauert; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:46. A_7,818 (36,742).

