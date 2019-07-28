Padres 5, Giants 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Sandoval 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.340
|Vogt c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.276
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|c-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Pomeranz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Slater ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|5
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.330
|Mejia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Myers cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Urias 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.068
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Quantrill p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Totals
|28
|5
|9
|5
|5
|8
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|1
|San Diego
|000
|122
|00x—5
|9
|0
a-singled for Stammen in the 6th. b-struck out for Gott in the 7th. c-struck out for Panik in the 9th. d-singled for Coonrod in the 9th.
E_Pomeranz (1). LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Yastrzemski (9), Myers 2 (13). HR_Tatis Jr. (17), off Anderson. RBIs_Sandoval (38), Tatis Jr. 2 (43), Myers (28), Garcia 2 (24). CS_Margot (1), Garcia (2). S_Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Belt, Crawford, Pillar 4); San Diego 3 (Mejia 2, Hedges). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; San Diego 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Sandoval 2, Vogt, Crawford. GIDP_Machado, Hosmer.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Panik, Belt), (Panik, Crawford, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 3-3
|5
|7
|4
|4
|2
|7
|92
|5.06
|Gott
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|3.89
|Pomeranz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|5.75
|Coonrod
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.29
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 4-2
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|86
|3.57
|Stammen, H, 22
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.50
|Baez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|0.00
|Strahm
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|5.01
Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-1, Stammen 2-0, Strahm 1-0. HBP_Anderson (Urias). WP_Strahm. PB_Vogt (1).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:11. A_41,371 (42,445).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.