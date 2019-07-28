Padres 5, Giants 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Belt 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .233 Yastrzemski rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .260 Sandoval 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .264 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .340 Vogt c 2 0 1 0 2 0 .276 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .231 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232 c-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .095 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .328 Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Slater ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Totals 32 1 5 1 5 8

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 3 2 0 0 .330 Mejia lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Margot cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281 Renfroe rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .240 Myers cf-lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .215 Urias 2b 0 1 0 0 3 0 .068 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .193 Quantrill p 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Garcia ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .267 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Totals 28 5 9 5 5 8

San Francisco 000 001 000—1 5 1 San Diego 000 122 00x—5 9 0

a-singled for Stammen in the 6th. b-struck out for Gott in the 7th. c-struck out for Panik in the 9th. d-singled for Coonrod in the 9th.

E_Pomeranz (1). LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Yastrzemski (9), Myers 2 (13). HR_Tatis Jr. (17), off Anderson. RBIs_Sandoval (38), Tatis Jr. 2 (43), Myers (28), Garcia 2 (24). CS_Margot (1), Garcia (2). S_Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Belt, Crawford, Pillar 4); San Diego 3 (Mejia 2, Hedges). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; San Diego 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Sandoval 2, Vogt, Crawford. GIDP_Machado, Hosmer.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Panik, Belt), (Panik, Crawford, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 3-3 5 7 4 4 2 7 92 5.06 Gott 1 1 1 1 1 0 21 3.89 Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 5.75 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 1.29 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill, W, 4-2 5 1-3 3 1 1 4 4 86 3.57 Stammen, H, 22 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.50 Baez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 30 0.00 Strahm 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 5.01

Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-1, Stammen 2-0, Strahm 1-0. HBP_Anderson (Urias). WP_Strahm. PB_Vogt (1).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:11. A_41,371 (42,445).

