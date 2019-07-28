Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 5, Giants 1

July 28, 2019 12:05 am
 
1 min read
Share       
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Belt 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .233
Yastrzemski rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .260
Sandoval 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .264
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .340
Vogt c 2 0 1 0 2 0 .276
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .231
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232
c-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .095
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .328
Pomeranz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Slater ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Totals 32 1 5 1 5 8
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 3 2 0 0 .330
Mejia lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Margot cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281
Renfroe rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .240
Myers cf-lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .215
Urias 2b 0 1 0 0 3 0 .068
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .193
Quantrill p 1 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Garcia ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .267
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Totals 28 5 9 5 5 8
San Francisco 000 001 000—1 5 1
San Diego 000 122 00x—5 9 0

a-singled for Stammen in the 6th. b-struck out for Gott in the 7th. c-struck out for Panik in the 9th. d-singled for Coonrod in the 9th.

E_Pomeranz (1). LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Yastrzemski (9), Myers 2 (13). HR_Tatis Jr. (17), off Anderson. RBIs_Sandoval (38), Tatis Jr. 2 (43), Myers (28), Garcia 2 (24). CS_Margot (1), Garcia (2). S_Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Belt, Crawford, Pillar 4); San Diego 3 (Mejia 2, Hedges). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 8; San Diego 1 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Sandoval 2, Vogt, Crawford. GIDP_Machado, Hosmer.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Panik, Belt), (Panik, Crawford, Belt).

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 3-3 5 7 4 4 2 7 92 5.06
Gott 1 1 1 1 1 0 21 3.89
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 5.75
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 1.29
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill, W, 4-2 5 1-3 3 1 1 4 4 86 3.57
Stammen, H, 22 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.50
Baez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 30 0.00
Strahm 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 5.01

Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-1, Stammen 2-0, Strahm 1-0. HBP_Anderson (Urias). WP_Strahm. PB_Vogt (1).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:11. A_41,371 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established