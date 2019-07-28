Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 5, Giants 1

July 28, 2019 12:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       
San Francisco San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Belt 1b 5 0 0 0 Tts Jr. ss 4 1 3 2
Ystrzms rf 3 1 2 0 F.Mejia lf 3 0 0 0
Sndoval 3b 4 0 1 1 Margot cf 1 0 1 0
A.Dckrs lf 3 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 0 1 0
Vogt c 2 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0
B.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 0 0
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Myers cf-lf 4 1 2 1
Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 L.Urias 2b 0 1 0 0
Austin ph 1 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0
S.Andrs p 2 0 0 0 Qntrill p 1 1 0 0
Gott p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Solano ph 1 0 0 0 G.Grcia ph 1 0 1 2
Pmeranz p 0 0 0 0 M.Baez p 0 0 0 0
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0
Slater ph 1 0 1 0
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 28 5 9 5
San Francisco 000 001 000—1
San Diego 000 122 00x—5

E_Pomeranz (1). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Yastrzemski (9), Myers 2 (13). HR_Tatis Jr. (17). CS_Margot (1), G.Garcia (2). S_Hedges (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
S.Anderson L,3-3 5 7 4 4 2 7
Gott 1 1 1 1 1 0
Pomeranz 1 1 0 0 1 0
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 1
San Diego
Quantrill W,4-2 5 1-3 3 1 1 4 4
Stammen H,22 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
M.Baez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Strahm 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2

S.Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by S.Anderson (L.Urias). WP_Strahm.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:11. A_41,371 (42,445).

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established