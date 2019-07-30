Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres 8, Orioles 1

July 30, 2019 1:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss-2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .263
Mancini rf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .280
Santander lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .298
Tate p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Nunez 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Peterson 3b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Alberto 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .309
Sisco c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228
Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .220
Hess p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Yacabonis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Smith Jr. ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .238
1-Martin pr-ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .184
Totals 36 1 7 1 4 10
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 1 1 0 2 .331
Reyes rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .253
Munoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Garcia ph-2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .266
Machado 3b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .276
Hosmer 1b 4 2 2 5 0 1 .283
Renfroe lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Myers cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217
Urias 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .078
Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hedges c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .193
Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071
Margot cf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .246
Totals 34 8 10 8 2 10
Baltimore 001 000 000—1 7 1
San Diego 200 300 30x—8 10 2

a-singled for Yacabonis in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Munoz in the 7th. c-struck out for Tate in the 9th.

1-ran for Smith Jr. in the 7th.

E_Peterson (1), Tatis Jr. (15), Paddack (2). LOB_Baltimore 12, San Diego 6. 2B_Mancini (23). 3B_Machado (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (18), off Hess; Reyes (27), off Hess; Hosmer (14), off Hess; Urias (1), off Hess; Hosmer (15), off Tate. RBIs_Santander (31), Tatis Jr. (44), Reyes (46), Hosmer 5 (69), Urias (1). CS_Myers (6).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Santander 2, Nunez 3, Sisco); San Diego 3 (Tatis Jr. 2, Hosmer). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 8; San Diego 2 for 4.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess, L, 1-10 4 2-3 6 5 5 0 7 66 7.31
Yacabonis 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 26 6.57
Tate 2 2 3 3 1 3 41 13.50
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack, W, 7-5 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 5 93 2.78
Munoz, H, 1 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 22 0.00
Erlin 2 2 0 0 2 3 45 4.87

Inherited runners-scored_Yacabonis 2-0, Munoz 2-0. HBP_Yacabonis (Urias), Tate (Garcia). WP_Paddack.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:50. A_34,290 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown