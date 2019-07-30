Padres 8, Orioles 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss-2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .263 Mancini rf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .280 Santander lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .298 Tate p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .181 Nunez 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Peterson 3b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Alberto 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .309 Sisco c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228 Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .220 Hess p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Yacabonis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Smith Jr. ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .238 1-Martin pr-ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .184 Totals 36 1 7 1 4 10

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 1 1 0 2 .331 Reyes rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .253 Munoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Garcia ph-2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .266 Machado 3b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .276 Hosmer 1b 4 2 2 5 0 1 .283 Renfroe lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Myers cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217 Urias 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .078 Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hedges c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .193 Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071 Margot cf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .246 Totals 34 8 10 8 2 10

Baltimore 001 000 000—1 7 1 San Diego 200 300 30x—8 10 2

a-singled for Yacabonis in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Munoz in the 7th. c-struck out for Tate in the 9th.

1-ran for Smith Jr. in the 7th.

E_Peterson (1), Tatis Jr. (15), Paddack (2). LOB_Baltimore 12, San Diego 6. 2B_Mancini (23). 3B_Machado (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (18), off Hess; Reyes (27), off Hess; Hosmer (14), off Hess; Urias (1), off Hess; Hosmer (15), off Tate. RBIs_Santander (31), Tatis Jr. (44), Reyes (46), Hosmer 5 (69), Urias (1). CS_Myers (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Santander 2, Nunez 3, Sisco); San Diego 3 (Tatis Jr. 2, Hosmer). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 8; San Diego 2 for 4.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hess, L, 1-10 4 2-3 6 5 5 0 7 66 7.31 Yacabonis 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 26 6.57 Tate 2 2 3 3 1 3 41 13.50 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack, W, 7-5 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 5 93 2.78 Munoz, H, 1 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 22 0.00 Erlin 2 2 0 0 2 3 45 4.87

Inherited runners-scored_Yacabonis 2-0, Munoz 2-0. HBP_Yacabonis (Urias), Tate (Garcia). WP_Paddack.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:50. A_34,290 (42,445).

