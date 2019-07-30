Padres 8, Orioles 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss-2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.280
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Tate p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Nunez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Peterson 3b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Alberto 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.228
|Wilkerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Hess p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Yacabonis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Smith Jr. ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|1-Martin pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.184
|Totals
|36
|1
|7
|1
|4
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.331
|Reyes rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Munoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Garcia ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.283
|Renfroe lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Myers cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Urias 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.078
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Margot cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|2
|10
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
|San Diego
|200
|300
|30x—8
|10
|2
a-singled for Yacabonis in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Munoz in the 7th. c-struck out for Tate in the 9th.
1-ran for Smith Jr. in the 7th.
E_Peterson (1), Tatis Jr. (15), Paddack (2). LOB_Baltimore 12, San Diego 6. 2B_Mancini (23). 3B_Machado (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (18), off Hess; Reyes (27), off Hess; Hosmer (14), off Hess; Urias (1), off Hess; Hosmer (15), off Tate. RBIs_Santander (31), Tatis Jr. (44), Reyes (46), Hosmer 5 (69), Urias (1). CS_Myers (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Santander 2, Nunez 3, Sisco); San Diego 3 (Tatis Jr. 2, Hosmer). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 8; San Diego 2 for 4.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess, L, 1-10
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|7
|66
|7.31
|Yacabonis
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|6.57
|Tate
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|41
|13.50
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, W, 7-5
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|93
|2.78
|Munoz, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.00
|Erlin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|45
|4.87
Inherited runners-scored_Yacabonis 2-0, Munoz 2-0. HBP_Yacabonis (Urias), Tate (Garcia). WP_Paddack.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:50. A_34,290 (42,445).
