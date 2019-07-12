Listen Live Sports

Padres place Hedges, Lauer on bereavement list

July 12, 2019 10:09 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have placed catcher Austin Hedges and left-hander Eric Lauer on the bereavement list.

The Padres also traded reliever Phil Maton to Cleveland on Friday for international bonus pool money. Maton had been optioned to Triple-A El Paso on July 2.

San Diego recalled catcher Austin Allen from Triple-A El Paso and selected the contract of right-handed reliever Andres Muñoz from Double-A Amarillo.

The team announced the moves before the opener of a three-game series against the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

