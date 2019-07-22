Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pakistan rescues injured Italian, Russian climbers in north

July 22, 2019 5:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says an army helicopter has rescued an Italian and a Russian climber stranded on a treacherous peak in the country’s north.

Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, says Francesco Cassardo of Italy and Konstantin Sidorov of Russia were found on Gasherbrum peak in the Karakoram range after they got injured amid bad weather.

Haidri says the army’s “daring rescue” on Monday got both safely off the mountain.

Hundreds of local and foreign climbers scale different mountains and peaks in northern Pakistan every year; accidents are common because of avalanches and sudden changes in weather.

Advertisement

Last month, Pakistan rescued four Italian and two Pakistani mountaineers after they were stranded following an avalanche in Ishkoman Valley. A third Pakistani member of the expedition was killed.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate

Get our daily newsletter.