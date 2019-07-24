Panthers sign 1st-round pick Burns before camp opens

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The Panthers have signed first-round draft pick Brian Burns to a four-year contract with an option for a fifth season.

The edge rusher is slotted to make approximately $13.5 million on the rookie wage scale. Burns reported to training camp Wednesday morning and signed the deal later in the day.

Burns was selected No. 16 overall.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Burns played at Florida State. He is expected to serve as an edge rusher when the Panthers switch to a 3-4 defensive front.

The Panthers made some other roster moves one day before their first training camp practice.

Carolina signed former Jaguars wide receiver and kick returner Jaydon Mickens, guard Norman Price and defensive lineman Bijhon Jackson, and waived running Elijah Hood, guard Ian Silberman and defensive tackle Elijah Qualls.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith and linebacker Jermaine Carter have been placed on the active physically unable to perform list to open training camp while rehabbing from knee injuries. They can come off the list at any time.

