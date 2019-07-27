Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pedro Santos scores twice, Crew beat Red Bulls 3-2

July 27, 2019 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Pedro Santos scored two goals and gave the Columbus Crew the lead for good in the 84th minute in a 3-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Santos’ late goal for the Crew (7-14-3) came on a putback after New York’s Luis Robles saved Gyasi Zardes’ shot.

Daniel Royer tied it at 2 for the Red Bulls (10-9-4) on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute. Roye improved to 8 for 8 on penalty kicks in his MLS career, sending a hard shot into the upper-left corner. Referee Fotis Bazakos used video review to determine Royer was held while going for a header in the area.

Brian White opened the scoring for the Red Bulls in the 15th minute, splitting the Crew’s two central defenders to get up for a header. It was White’s eighth goal of the season.

Advertisement

Luis Argudo tied it at 1 a minute later with a close range finish of Zardes’ header pass.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Columbus took a 2-1 lead on Santos’ goal in the 46th minute.

It was the Crew’s first road win since March 9.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established