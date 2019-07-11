Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Penguins center Matt Cullen retires after 21 seasons

July 11, 2019 12:09 am
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Penguins center Matt Cullen has retired after a 21-season career that included three Stanley Cup titles.

The 42 year-old won a Cup with Carolina in 2006 and then consecutive titles with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.

Cullen had 266 goals, 465 assists and 502 penalty minutes over 1,516 games with Anaheim, Florida, Carolina, the New York Rangers, Ottawa, Minnesota, Nashville and Pittsburgh. He also had 19 goals and 39 assists in 132 career playoff games.

Drafted 35th overall by Anaheim in 1996, Cullen’s best statistical season came in Carolina’s run to the Cup in the 2005-06 season, when he set career highs in goals (25) and points (49). He added 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 25 playoff games.

He had seven goals and 13 assists in 71 games with the Penguins this past season.

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

