Pennsylvania high court declines to review Sandusky decision

July 24, 2019 3:45 pm
 
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jerry Sandusky isn’t getting a fresh chance to argue in state court he should get a new trial, seven years after the former Penn State assistant football coach was convicted of molesting 10 boys.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down the 75-year-old’s request it review a Superior Court decision earlier this year that rejected most of Sandusky’s arguments.

His lawyer says he’s very disappointed and Sandusky may seek help from federal courts.

Sandusky’s November 2011 arrest led to the firing of his longtime boss, head football coach Joe Paterno. Paterno died in 2012.

Superior Court had also ordered Sandusky be resentenced because mandatory minimum guidelines were improperly applied. The resentencing has been on hold awaiting the high court decision.

Sandusky was sentenced in 2012 to 30 to 60 years.

