PGA Champions-Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Par Scores

July 13, 2019 6:41 pm
 
Saturday
At Firestone CC
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $2.8 million
Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
Third Round
Scott Parel 66-72-67—205
Retief Goosen 69-62-75—206
Steve Stricker 64-70-73—207
Kent Jones 70-67-70—207
Brandt Jobe 69-65-73—207
Tim Petrovic 71-68-69—208
Jay Haas 69-68-72—209
Vijay Singh 70-70-70—210
Ken Duke 69-71-70—210
Colin Montgomerie 71-68-71—210
Steve Flesch 71-67-72—210
Miguel Angel Jiménez 73-70-68—211
Wes Short, Jr. 71-70-70—211
Kevin Sutherland 70-70-71—211
Michael Bradley 77-68-67—212
Doug Garwood 72-72-68—212
Tom Lehman 72-71-69—212
John Daly 70-73-69—212
Woody Austin 71-71-70—212
Scott McCarron 74-67-71—212
Bob Estes 71-69-72—212
Kenny Perry 71-71-71—213
Billy Andrade 73-69-71—213
Jerry Kelly 69-72-72—213
Duffy Waldorf 70-70-73—213
Olin Browne 70-70-73—213
Tommy Tolles 70-67-76—213
Shaun Micheel 70-75-69—214
Scott Dunlap 73-68-74—215
Fred Couples 75-72-69—216
Steve Jones 71-75-70—216
Stephen Ames 76-71-70—217
David McKenzie 70-74-73—217
Joe Durant 75-69-73—217
Paul Broadhurst 73-70-74—217
Billy Mayfair 77-71-70—218
Gene Sauers 76-71-71—218
Corey Pavin 75-70-73—218
Marco Dawson 72-69-77—218
Jeff Sluman 76-70-73—219
Mark Calcavecchia 72-75-72—219
Glen Day 72-73-74—219
Dan Forsman 76-68-75—219
Scott Verplank 68-76-75—219
Tom Byrum 74-70-75—219
Paul Goydos 70-71-78—219
Bernhard Langer 76-72-72—220
Bart Bryant 72-75-73—220
Jeff Maggert 71-74-75—220
Tom Gillis 74-75-72—221
David Frost 78-71-72—221
Loren Roberts 76-72-73—221
Kirk Triplett 75-73-73—221
Tom Pernice Jr. 71-73-77—221
John Cook 77-73-72—222
John Huston 73-76-73—222
Lee Janzen 71-77-74—222
Larry Mize 76-75-72—223
David Toms 73-75-75—223
Esteban Toledo 76-77-71—224
Russ Cochran 76-76-72—224
Michael Allen 75-80-70—225
Sandy Lyle 72-78-75—225
Rocco Mediate 76-73-77—226
Joey Sindelar 73-78-76—227
Willie Wood 74-75-78—227
Ken Tanigawa 78-76-74—228
Carlos Franco 75-77-76—228
Jerry Smith 75-74-79—228
Chris DiMarco 76-74-81—231
Mark Brooks 74-83-77—234
Robert Gamez 81-77-79—237
Bob Gilder 75-84-79—238
Bobby Wadkins 81-82-76—239
Scott Simpson 82-80-81—243
Danny Edwards 88-81-78—247

