PGA Champions-Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Firestone CC
|Akron, Ohio
|Purse: $2.8 million
|Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
|Third Round
|Scott Parel
|66-72-67—205
|Retief Goosen
|69-62-75—206
|Steve Stricker
|64-70-73—207
|Kent Jones
|70-67-70—207
|Brandt Jobe
|69-65-73—207
|Tim Petrovic
|71-68-69—208
|Jay Haas
|69-68-72—209
|Vijay Singh
|70-70-70—210
|Ken Duke
|69-71-70—210
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-68-71—210
|Steve Flesch
|71-67-72—210
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|73-70-68—211
|Wes Short, Jr.
|71-70-70—211
|Kevin Sutherland
|70-70-71—211
|Michael Bradley
|77-68-67—212
|Doug Garwood
|72-72-68—212
|Tom Lehman
|72-71-69—212
|John Daly
|70-73-69—212
|Woody Austin
|71-71-70—212
|Scott McCarron
|74-67-71—212
|Bob Estes
|71-69-72—212
|Kenny Perry
|71-71-71—213
|Billy Andrade
|73-69-71—213
|Jerry Kelly
|69-72-72—213
|Duffy Waldorf
|70-70-73—213
|Olin Browne
|70-70-73—213
|Tommy Tolles
|70-67-76—213
|Shaun Micheel
|70-75-69—214
|Scott Dunlap
|73-68-74—215
|Fred Couples
|75-72-69—216
|Steve Jones
|71-75-70—216
|Stephen Ames
|76-71-70—217
|David McKenzie
|70-74-73—217
|Joe Durant
|75-69-73—217
|Paul Broadhurst
|73-70-74—217
|Billy Mayfair
|77-71-70—218
|Gene Sauers
|76-71-71—218
|Corey Pavin
|75-70-73—218
|Marco Dawson
|72-69-77—218
|Jeff Sluman
|76-70-73—219
|Mark Calcavecchia
|72-75-72—219
|Glen Day
|72-73-74—219
|Dan Forsman
|76-68-75—219
|Scott Verplank
|68-76-75—219
|Tom Byrum
|74-70-75—219
|Paul Goydos
|70-71-78—219
|Bernhard Langer
|76-72-72—220
|Bart Bryant
|72-75-73—220
|Jeff Maggert
|71-74-75—220
|Tom Gillis
|74-75-72—221
|David Frost
|78-71-72—221
|Loren Roberts
|76-72-73—221
|Kirk Triplett
|75-73-73—221
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|71-73-77—221
|John Cook
|77-73-72—222
|John Huston
|73-76-73—222
|Lee Janzen
|71-77-74—222
|Larry Mize
|76-75-72—223
|David Toms
|73-75-75—223
|Esteban Toledo
|76-77-71—224
|Russ Cochran
|76-76-72—224
|Michael Allen
|75-80-70—225
|Sandy Lyle
|72-78-75—225
|Rocco Mediate
|76-73-77—226
|Joey Sindelar
|73-78-76—227
|Willie Wood
|74-75-78—227
|Ken Tanigawa
|78-76-74—228
|Carlos Franco
|75-77-76—228
|Jerry Smith
|75-74-79—228
|Chris DiMarco
|76-74-81—231
|Mark Brooks
|74-83-77—234
|Robert Gamez
|81-77-79—237
|Bob Gilder
|75-84-79—238
|Bobby Wadkins
|81-82-76—239
|Scott Simpson
|82-80-81—243
|Danny Edwards
|88-81-78—247
