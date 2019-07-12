Listen Live Sports

PGA Champions-Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Scores

July 12, 2019 12:42 pm
 
Friday
At Firestone CC
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $2.8 million
Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70 (35-35)
First Round
Steve Stricker 31-33—64
Scott Parel 34-32—66
Scott Verplank 35-33—68
Ken Duke 34-35—69
Retief Goosen 35-34—69
Jay Haas 35-34—69
Brandt Jobe 35-34—69
Jerry Kelly 35-34—69
Tommy Tolles 35-35—70
David McKenzie 35-35—70
Vijay Singh 35-35—70
Duffy Waldorf 34-36—70
Kent Jones 36-34—70
John Daly 35-35—70
Kevin Sutherland 37-33—70
Paul Goydos 35-35—70
Olin Browne 34-36—70
Shaun Micheel 35-35—70
Bob Estes 35-36—71
Woody Austin 35-36—71
Jeff Maggert 35-36—71
Kenny Perry 36-35—71
Tom Pernice Jr. 36-35—71
Steve Jones 34-37—71
Wes Short, Jr. 32-39—71
Steve Flesch 35-36—71
Colin Montgomerie 35-36—71
Lee Janzen 35-36—71
Tim Petrovic 36-35—71
Doug Garwood 32-40—72
Tom Lehman 34-38—72
Marco Dawson 36-36—72
Mark Calcavecchia 37-35—72
Glen Day 36-36—72
Sandy Lyle 36-36—72
Bart Bryant 35-37—72
Scott Dunlap 36-37—73
John Huston 34-39—73
David Toms 36-37—73
Billy Andrade 37-36—73
Joey Sindelar 37-36—73
Paul Broadhurst 36-37—73
Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-39—73
Tom Gillis 36-38—74
Tommy Armour III 37-37—74
Scott McCarron 39-35—74
Mark Brooks 36-38—74
Tom Byrum 36-38—74
Willie Wood 38-36—74
Jerry Smith 38-37—75
Fred Couples 36-39—75
Carlos Franco 38-37—75
Bob Gilder 36-39—75
Kirk Triplett 40-35—75
Joe Durant 37-38—75
Corey Pavin 37-38—75
Michael Allen 38-37—75
Dan Forsman 38-38—76
Loren Roberts 37-39—76
Rocco Mediate 36-40—76
Stephen Ames 35-41—76
Jeff Sluman 38-38—76
Gene Sauers 35-41—76
Larry Mize 37-39—76
Chris DiMarco 36-40—76
Russ Cochran 40-36—76
Bernhard Langer 35-41—76
Esteban Toledo 38-38—76
Michael Bradley 39-38—77
John Cook 38-39—77
Billy Mayfair 40-37—77
Ken Tanigawa 38-40—78
David Frost 40-38—78
Robert Gamez 41-40—81
Bobby Wadkins 40-41—81
Scott Simpson 41-41—82
Danny Edwards 44-44—88

