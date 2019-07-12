PGA Champions-Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Scores

Friday At Firestone CC Akron, Ohio Purse: $2.8 million Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70 (35-35) First Round Steve Stricker 31-33—64 Scott Parel 34-32—66 Scott Verplank 35-33—68 Ken Duke 34-35—69 Retief Goosen 35-34—69 Jay Haas 35-34—69 Brandt Jobe 35-34—69 Jerry Kelly 35-34—69 Tommy Tolles 35-35—70 David McKenzie 35-35—70 Vijay Singh 35-35—70 Duffy Waldorf 34-36—70 Kent Jones 36-34—70 John Daly 35-35—70 Kevin Sutherland 37-33—70 Paul Goydos 35-35—70 Olin Browne 34-36—70 Shaun Micheel 35-35—70 Bob Estes 35-36—71 Woody Austin 35-36—71 Jeff Maggert 35-36—71 Kenny Perry 36-35—71 Tom Pernice Jr. 36-35—71 Steve Jones 34-37—71 Wes Short, Jr. 32-39—71 Steve Flesch 35-36—71 Colin Montgomerie 35-36—71 Lee Janzen 35-36—71 Tim Petrovic 36-35—71 Doug Garwood 32-40—72 Tom Lehman 34-38—72 Marco Dawson 36-36—72 Mark Calcavecchia 37-35—72 Glen Day 36-36—72 Sandy Lyle 36-36—72 Bart Bryant 35-37—72 Scott Dunlap 36-37—73 John Huston 34-39—73 David Toms 36-37—73 Billy Andrade 37-36—73 Joey Sindelar 37-36—73 Paul Broadhurst 36-37—73 Miguel Angel Jiménez 34-39—73 Tom Gillis 36-38—74 Tommy Armour III 37-37—74 Scott McCarron 39-35—74 Mark Brooks 36-38—74 Tom Byrum 36-38—74 Willie Wood 38-36—74 Jerry Smith 38-37—75 Fred Couples 36-39—75 Carlos Franco 38-37—75 Bob Gilder 36-39—75 Kirk Triplett 40-35—75 Joe Durant 37-38—75 Corey Pavin 37-38—75 Michael Allen 38-37—75 Dan Forsman 38-38—76 Loren Roberts 37-39—76 Rocco Mediate 36-40—76 Stephen Ames 35-41—76 Jeff Sluman 38-38—76 Gene Sauers 35-41—76 Larry Mize 37-39—76 Chris DiMarco 36-40—76 Russ Cochran 40-36—76 Bernhard Langer 35-41—76 Esteban Toledo 38-38—76 Michael Bradley 39-38—77 John Cook 38-39—77 Billy Mayfair 40-37—77 Ken Tanigawa 38-40—78 David Frost 40-38—78 Robert Gamez 41-40—81 Bobby Wadkins 40-41—81 Scott Simpson 41-41—82 Danny Edwards 44-44—88

