PGA Champions-Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Firestone CC
|Akron, Ohio
|Purse: $2.8 million
|Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70 (35-35)
|First Round
|Steve Stricker
|31-33—64
|Scott Parel
|34-32—66
|Scott Verplank
|35-33—68
|Ken Duke
|34-35—69
|Retief Goosen
|35-34—69
|Jay Haas
|35-34—69
|Brandt Jobe
|35-34—69
|Jerry Kelly
|35-34—69
|Tommy Tolles
|35-35—70
|David McKenzie
|35-35—70
|Vijay Singh
|35-35—70
|Duffy Waldorf
|34-36—70
|Kent Jones
|36-34—70
|John Daly
|35-35—70
|Kevin Sutherland
|37-33—70
|Paul Goydos
|35-35—70
|Olin Browne
|34-36—70
|Shaun Micheel
|35-35—70
|Bob Estes
|35-36—71
|Woody Austin
|35-36—71
|Jeff Maggert
|35-36—71
|Kenny Perry
|36-35—71
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|36-35—71
|Steve Jones
|34-37—71
|Wes Short, Jr.
|32-39—71
|Steve Flesch
|35-36—71
|Colin Montgomerie
|35-36—71
|Lee Janzen
|35-36—71
|Tim Petrovic
|36-35—71
|Doug Garwood
|32-40—72
|Tom Lehman
|34-38—72
|Marco Dawson
|36-36—72
|Mark Calcavecchia
|37-35—72
|Glen Day
|36-36—72
|Sandy Lyle
|36-36—72
|Bart Bryant
|35-37—72
|Scott Dunlap
|36-37—73
|John Huston
|34-39—73
|David Toms
|36-37—73
|Billy Andrade
|37-36—73
|Joey Sindelar
|37-36—73
|Paul Broadhurst
|36-37—73
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|34-39—73
|Tom Gillis
|36-38—74
|Tommy Armour III
|37-37—74
|Scott McCarron
|39-35—74
|Mark Brooks
|36-38—74
|Tom Byrum
|36-38—74
|Willie Wood
|38-36—74
|Jerry Smith
|38-37—75
|Fred Couples
|36-39—75
|Carlos Franco
|38-37—75
|Bob Gilder
|36-39—75
|Kirk Triplett
|40-35—75
|Joe Durant
|37-38—75
|Corey Pavin
|37-38—75
|Michael Allen
|38-37—75
|Dan Forsman
|38-38—76
|Loren Roberts
|37-39—76
|Rocco Mediate
|36-40—76
|Stephen Ames
|35-41—76
|Jeff Sluman
|38-38—76
|Gene Sauers
|35-41—76
|Larry Mize
|37-39—76
|Chris DiMarco
|36-40—76
|Russ Cochran
|40-36—76
|Bernhard Langer
|35-41—76
|Esteban Toledo
|38-38—76
|Michael Bradley
|39-38—77
|John Cook
|38-39—77
|Billy Mayfair
|40-37—77
|Ken Tanigawa
|38-40—78
|David Frost
|40-38—78
|Robert Gamez
|41-40—81
|Bobby Wadkins
|40-41—81
|Scott Simpson
|41-41—82
|Danny Edwards
|44-44—88
