PGA Champions-Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Scores

July 12, 2019 7:00 pm
 
Friday
At Firestone CC
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $2.8 million
Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
Second Round
Retief Goosen 69-62—131
Brandt Jobe 69-65—134
Steve Stricker 64-70—134
Kent Jones 70-67—137
Tommy Tolles 70-67—137
Jay Haas 69-68—137
Steve Flesch 71-67—138
Scott Parel 66-72—138
Colin Montgomerie 71-68—139
Tim Petrovic 71-68—139
Kevin Sutherland 70-70—140
Olin Browne 70-70—140
Bob Estes 71-69—140
Ken Duke 69-71—140
Vijay Singh 70-70—140
Duffy Waldorf 70-70—140
Wes Short, Jr. 71-70—141
Jerry Kelly 69-72—141
Paul Goydos 70-71—141
Scott Dunlap 73-68—141
Scott McCarron 74-67—141
Marco Dawson 72-69—141
Woody Austin 71-71—142
Billy Andrade 73-69—142
Kenny Perry 71-71—142
Paul Broadhurst 73-70—143
John Daly 70-73—143
Miguel Angel Jiménez 73-70—143
Tom Lehman 72-71—143
Tom Byrum 74-70—144
Scott Verplank 68-76—144
Joe Durant 75-69—144
Dan Forsman 76-68—144
David McKenzie 70-74—144
Doug Garwood 72-72—144
Tom Pernice Jr. 71-73—144
Michael Bradley 77-68—145
Corey Pavin 75-70—145
Glen Day 72-73—145
Shaun Micheel 70-75—145
Jeff Maggert 71-74—145
Steve Jones 71-75—146
Jeff Sluman 76-70—146
Mark Calcavecchia 72-75—147
Bart Bryant 72-75—147
Stephen Ames 76-71—147
Fred Couples 75-72—147
Gene Sauers 76-71—147
Kirk Triplett 75-73—148
Bernhard Langer 76-72—148
Lee Janzen 71-77—148
Billy Mayfair 77-71—148
Loren Roberts 76-72—148
David Toms 73-75—148
David Frost 78-71—149
Willie Wood 74-75—149
Jerry Smith 75-74—149
Rocco Mediate 76-73—149
Tom Gillis 74-75—149
John Huston 73-76—149
John Cook 77-73—150
Sandy Lyle 72-78—150
Chris DiMarco 76-74—150
Larry Mize 76-75—151
Joey Sindelar 73-78—151
Russ Cochran 76-76—152
Carlos Franco 75-77—152
Esteban Toledo 76-77—153
Ken Tanigawa 78-76—154
Michael Allen 75-80—155
Mark Brooks 74-83—157
Robert Gamez 81-77—158
Bob Gilder 75-84—159
Scott Simpson 82-80—162
Bobby Wadkins 81-82—163
Danny Edwards 88-81—169

