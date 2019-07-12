PGA Champions-Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Scores

Friday At Firestone CC Akron, Ohio Purse: $2.8 million Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70 Second Round Retief Goosen 69-62—131 Brandt Jobe 69-65—134 Steve Stricker 64-70—134 Kent Jones 70-67—137 Tommy Tolles 70-67—137 Jay Haas 69-68—137 Steve Flesch 71-67—138 Scott Parel 66-72—138 Colin Montgomerie 71-68—139 Tim Petrovic 71-68—139 Kevin Sutherland 70-70—140 Olin Browne 70-70—140 Bob Estes 71-69—140 Ken Duke 69-71—140 Vijay Singh 70-70—140 Duffy Waldorf 70-70—140 Wes Short, Jr. 71-70—141 Jerry Kelly 69-72—141 Paul Goydos 70-71—141 Scott Dunlap 73-68—141 Scott McCarron 74-67—141 Marco Dawson 72-69—141 Woody Austin 71-71—142 Billy Andrade 73-69—142 Kenny Perry 71-71—142 Paul Broadhurst 73-70—143 John Daly 70-73—143 Miguel Angel Jiménez 73-70—143 Tom Lehman 72-71—143 Tom Byrum 74-70—144 Scott Verplank 68-76—144 Joe Durant 75-69—144 Dan Forsman 76-68—144 David McKenzie 70-74—144 Doug Garwood 72-72—144 Tom Pernice Jr. 71-73—144 Michael Bradley 77-68—145 Corey Pavin 75-70—145 Glen Day 72-73—145 Shaun Micheel 70-75—145 Jeff Maggert 71-74—145 Steve Jones 71-75—146 Jeff Sluman 76-70—146 Mark Calcavecchia 72-75—147 Bart Bryant 72-75—147 Stephen Ames 76-71—147 Fred Couples 75-72—147 Gene Sauers 76-71—147 Kirk Triplett 75-73—148 Bernhard Langer 76-72—148 Lee Janzen 71-77—148 Billy Mayfair 77-71—148 Loren Roberts 76-72—148 David Toms 73-75—148 David Frost 78-71—149 Willie Wood 74-75—149 Jerry Smith 75-74—149 Rocco Mediate 76-73—149 Tom Gillis 74-75—149 John Huston 73-76—149 John Cook 77-73—150 Sandy Lyle 72-78—150 Chris DiMarco 76-74—150 Larry Mize 76-75—151 Joey Sindelar 73-78—151 Russ Cochran 76-76—152 Carlos Franco 75-77—152 Esteban Toledo 76-77—153 Ken Tanigawa 78-76—154 Michael Allen 75-80—155 Mark Brooks 74-83—157 Robert Gamez 81-77—158 Bob Gilder 75-84—159 Scott Simpson 82-80—162 Bobby Wadkins 81-82—163 Danny Edwards 88-81—169

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.