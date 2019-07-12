PGA Champions-Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Firestone CC
|Akron, Ohio
|Purse: $2.8 million
|Yardage: 7,400; Par: 70
|Second Round
|Retief Goosen
|69-62—131
|Brandt Jobe
|69-65—134
|Steve Stricker
|64-70—134
|Kent Jones
|70-67—137
|Tommy Tolles
|70-67—137
|Jay Haas
|69-68—137
|Steve Flesch
|71-67—138
|Scott Parel
|66-72—138
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-68—139
|Tim Petrovic
|71-68—139
|Kevin Sutherland
|70-70—140
|Olin Browne
|70-70—140
|Bob Estes
|71-69—140
|Ken Duke
|69-71—140
|Vijay Singh
|70-70—140
|Duffy Waldorf
|70-70—140
|Wes Short, Jr.
|71-70—141
|Jerry Kelly
|69-72—141
|Paul Goydos
|70-71—141
|Scott Dunlap
|73-68—141
|Scott McCarron
|74-67—141
|Marco Dawson
|72-69—141
|Woody Austin
|71-71—142
|Billy Andrade
|73-69—142
|Kenny Perry
|71-71—142
|Paul Broadhurst
|73-70—143
|John Daly
|70-73—143
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|73-70—143
|Tom Lehman
|72-71—143
|Tom Byrum
|74-70—144
|Scott Verplank
|68-76—144
|Joe Durant
|75-69—144
|Dan Forsman
|76-68—144
|David McKenzie
|70-74—144
|Doug Garwood
|72-72—144
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|71-73—144
|Michael Bradley
|77-68—145
|Corey Pavin
|75-70—145
|Glen Day
|72-73—145
|Shaun Micheel
|70-75—145
|Jeff Maggert
|71-74—145
|Steve Jones
|71-75—146
|Jeff Sluman
|76-70—146
|Mark Calcavecchia
|72-75—147
|Bart Bryant
|72-75—147
|Stephen Ames
|76-71—147
|Fred Couples
|75-72—147
|Gene Sauers
|76-71—147
|Kirk Triplett
|75-73—148
|Bernhard Langer
|76-72—148
|Lee Janzen
|71-77—148
|Billy Mayfair
|77-71—148
|Loren Roberts
|76-72—148
|David Toms
|73-75—148
|David Frost
|78-71—149
|Willie Wood
|74-75—149
|Jerry Smith
|75-74—149
|Rocco Mediate
|76-73—149
|Tom Gillis
|74-75—149
|John Huston
|73-76—149
|John Cook
|77-73—150
|Sandy Lyle
|72-78—150
|Chris DiMarco
|76-74—150
|Larry Mize
|76-75—151
|Joey Sindelar
|73-78—151
|Russ Cochran
|76-76—152
|Carlos Franco
|75-77—152
|Esteban Toledo
|76-77—153
|Ken Tanigawa
|78-76—154
|Michael Allen
|75-80—155
|Mark Brooks
|74-83—157
|Robert Gamez
|81-77—158
|Bob Gilder
|75-84—159
|Scott Simpson
|82-80—162
|Bobby Wadkins
|81-82—163
|Danny Edwards
|88-81—169
