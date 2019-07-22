Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions Stax

July 22, 2019
 
Through July 14
Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Scott McCarron, (16), $1,991,805. 2, Steve Stricker, (9), $1,534,327. 3, Jerry Kelly, (13), $1,390,681. 4, Scott Parel, (16), $1,143,111. 5, Kirk Triplett, (16), $1,130,652. 6, David Toms, (13), $1,116,805. 7, Kevin Sutherland, (15), $1,051,344. 8, Retief Goosen, (12), $984,242. 9, Ken Tanigawa, (16), $975,819. 10, Billy Andrade, (15), $853,761.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Steve Stricker, 68.97. 2, David Toms, 69.41. 3, Scott McCarron, 69.55. 4, Scott Parel, 69.59. 5, Jerry Kelly, 69.65. 6, Bernhard Langer, 69.76. 7 (tie), Kevin Sutherland and Retief Goosen, 69.80. 9, Kenny Perry, 70.10. 10, Tom Lehman, 70.18.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 295.8. 2, Darren Clarke, 292.2. 3, Brandt Jobe, 291.3. 4, Kenny Perry, 291.2. 5, Retief Goosen, 288.1. 6, Scott McCarron, 287.2. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 287.1. 8 (tie), Vijay Singh and Scott Parel, 284.6. 10, Steve Stricker, 284.4.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bart Bryant, 80.65%. 2, Willie Wood, 79.66%. 3, Colin Montgomerie, 78.37%. 4, Joe Durant, 78.00%. 5, Paul Broadhurst, 77.31%. 6, Ken Duke, 76.80%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 76.52%. 8, Mark O’Meara, 76.37%. 9, Paul Goydos, 75.76%. 10, Jerry Kelly, 75.41%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Kenny Perry, 72.80%. 2, Brandt Jobe, 72.60%. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 72.09%. 4, Jerry Kelly, 71.53%. 5, David Toms, 71.37%. 6, Billy Andrade, 70.93%. 7, Ken Tanigawa, 70.29%. 8, Scott McCarron, 70.17%. 9, Tom Lehman, 70.14%. 10, Bernhard Langer, 70.12%.

Total Driving

1, Steve Stricker, 32. 2, Kenny Perry, 33. 3, Jerry Kelly, 42. 4 (tie), Colin Montgomerie and Scott McCarron, 44. 6 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Kirk Triplett, 45. 8, Paul Broadhurst, 47. 9 (tie), Billy Mayfair and Joe Durant, 48.

Putting Average

1, David Toms, 1.731. 2, Steve Stricker, 1.738. 3 (tie), Mark O’Meara and Kent Jones, 1.743. 5, Scott Parel, 1.745. 6, Kirk Triplett, 1.750. 7 (tie), Tim Petrovic and Kevin Sutherland, 1.754. 9, Scott McCarron, 1.761. 10, Esteban Toledo, 1.762.

Birdie Average

1, David Toms, 4.28. 2, Scott McCarron, 4.14. 3, Steve Stricker, 4.13. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 4.04. 5, Retief Goosen, 4.00. 6, Darren Clarke, 3.98. 7, Scott Parel, 3.92. 8, Kent Jones, 3.90. 9 (tie), Kirk Triplett and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 3.87.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Scott Parel, 110.3. 2, Tom Lehman, 120.0. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 135.0. 4, Steve Stricker, 139.5. 5, Jeff Maggert, 154.8. 6, Retief Goosen, 157.5. 7, Billy Mayfair, 165.6. 8, Bernhard Langer, 166.5. 9, Esteban Toledo, 171.0. 10, Paul Goydos, 172.8.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Jesper Parnevik, 62.50%. 2, Rocco Mediate, 61.54%. 3, Paul Broadhurst, 60.87%. 4, Steve Stricker, 60.61%. 5, Michael Allen, 60.53%. 6, David Frost, 59.72%. 7, Carlos Franco, 58.97%. 8, Tom Byrum, 58.46%. 9, Mark Calcavecchia, 58.44%. 10, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.33%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Steve Stricker, 58. 2, David Toms, 91. 3, Scott Parel, 95. 4, Kenny Perry, 123. 5 (tie), Scott McCarron and Retief Goosen, 126. 7, Jerry Kelly, 146. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 150. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 159. 10, Bernhard Langer, 163.

