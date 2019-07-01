PGA Tour Statistics

|Through June 30
|FedExCup Season Points
1, Matt Kuchar, 2,287.383. 2, Brooks Koepka, 2,198.249. 3, Rory McIlroy, 2,194.784. 4, Xander Schauffele, 1,817.433. 5, Gary Woodland, 1,788.656. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 1,658.049. 7, Dustin Johnson, 1,630.711. 8, Paul Casey, 1,540.667. 9, Justin Rose, 1,308.014. 10, Rickie Fowler, 1,293.050.
1, Patrick Cantlay, 69.095. 2, Rory McIlroy, 69.129. 3, Dustin Johnson, 69.350. 4, Brooks Koepka, 69.402. 5, Webb Simpson, 69.442. 6, Matt Kuchar, 69.507. 7, Adam Scott, 69.555. 8, Justin Rose, 69.597. 9, Tiger Woods, 69.692. 10, Justin Thomas, 69.701.
1, Cameron Champ, 317.1. 2, Rory McIlroy, 315.3. 3, Luke List, 313.8. 4, Bubba Watson, 312.3. 5, Dustin Johnson, 312.1. 6, Tony Finau, 311.5. 7, Wyndham Clark, 311.3. 8, Seth Reeves, 310.9. 9, Grayson Murray, 310.0. 10, Lucas Bjerregaard, 309.8.
|Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Chez Reavie, 75.44%. 2, Jim Furyk, 74.83%. 3, Ryan Moore, 73.63%. 4, Ryan Armour, 73.42%. 5, Henrik Stenson, 73.12%. 6, Andrew Landry, 71.90%. 7, Brian Stuard, 70.87%. 8, Brian Gay, 70.66%. 9, Brice Garnett, 70.61%. 10, Matt Kuchar, 69.92%.
|Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Corey Conners, 72.41%. 2, Justin Thomas, 71.90%. 3, Tiger Woods, 71.48%. 4, Matt Kuchar, 71.33%. 5, Charles Howell III, 70.85%. 6, Talor Gooch, 70.60%. 7, Brooks Koepka, 70.44%. 8, Gary Woodland, 70.37%. 9, Jim Furyk, 70.30%. 10, Cameron Champ, 69.98%.
1, Brendan Steele, 65. 2, Paul Casey, 70. 3, Gary Woodland, 75. 4, Bryson DeChambeau, 77. 5, Louis Oosthuizen, 97. 6 (tie), Emiliano Grillo and Keegan Bradley, 105. 8, Tiger Woods, 108. 9, Alex Prugh, 109. 10, Jason Kokrak, 113.
1, Denny McCarthy, .826. 2, Graeme McDowell, .789. 3, Andrew Putnam, .780. 4, Justin Rose, .778. 5, Vaughn Taylor, .749. 6, Jordan Spieth, .713. 7, Brandt Snedeker, .697. 8, Dominic Bozzelli, .684. 9, Wyndham Clark, .677. 10, Aaron Baddeley, .654.
1, Gary Woodland, 4.70. 2, Justin Thomas, 4.58. 3, Aaron Wise, 4.44. 4, Tiger Woods, 4.43. 5 (tie), Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau, 4.42. 7, Rory McIlroy, 4.38. 8, Brooks Koepka, 4.32. 9, Ryan Palmer, 4.31. 10, 2 tied with 4.30.
1, Rory McIlroy, 75.0. 2, Paul Casey, 76.2. 3, Justin Thomas, 78.0. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 88.0. 5, Keith Mitchell, 90.0. 6, Sam Burns, 99.7. 7, Brooks Koepka, 100.0. 8, Rickie Fowler, 101.5. 9, Kevin Na, 102.0. 10, Adam Long, 104.4.
1, Ernie Els, 65.75%. 2, Francesco Molinari, 65.57%. 3, Dustin Johnson, 63.93%. 4, Tommy Fleetwood, 63.89%. 5, Sam Ryder, 62.39%. 6, Russell Knox, 61.80%. 7, Matt Kuchar, 61.64%. 8, Justin Rose, 61.63%. 9, Webb Simpson, 61.62%. 10, Martin Kaymer, 61.43%.
1, Rory McIlroy, 239. 2, Justin Thomas, 260. 3, Brooks Koepka, 266. 4, Matt Kuchar, 267. 5, Jason Day, 270. 6, Xander Schauffele, 304. 7, Gary Woodland, 341. 8, Rickie Fowler, 342. 9, Tiger Woods, 360. 10, Jon Rahm, 363.
