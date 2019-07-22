Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
PGA Tour Statistics

July 22, 2019 10:52 am
 
Through July 21
FedExCup Season Points

1, Brooks Koepka, 2,337.249. 2, Matt Kuchar, 2,300.133. 3, Rory McIlroy, 2,194.784. 4, Xander Schauffele, 1,830.183. 5, Gary Woodland, 1,788.656. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 1,670.799. 7, Dustin Johnson, 1,638.418. 8, Paul Casey, 1,546.447. 9, Rickie Fowler, 1,391.050. 10, Jon Rahm, 1,351.797.

Scoring Average

1, Patrick Cantlay, 69.184. 2, Rory McIlroy, 69.194. 3, Dustin Johnson, 69.441. 4, Brooks Koepka, 69.456. 5, Webb Simpson, 69.469. 6, Matt Kuchar, 69.556. 7, Justin Rose, 69.595. 8, Justin Thomas, 69.656. 9, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.706. 10, Adam Scott, 69.767.

Driving Distance

1, Cameron Champ, 316.6. 2, Luke List, 314.3. 3, Rory McIlroy, 314.2. 4, Wyndham Clark, 312.8. 5, Dustin Johnson, 311.8. 6, Bubba Watson, 311.7. 7, Seth Reeves, 311.5. 8, Tony Finau, 311.2. 9, Trey Mullinax, 310.2. 10, Gary Woodland, 309.4.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Ryan Moore, 75.05%. 2, Chez Reavie, 74.93%. 3, Jim Furyk, 74.07%. 4, Ryan Armour, 73.19%. 5, Henrik Stenson, 72.97%. 6, Andrew Landry, 71.86%. 7, Brice Garnett, 71.45%. 8, Brian Gay, 70.97%. 9, Brian Stuard, 70.89%. 10, Jim Herman, 70.15%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Corey Conners, 73.15%. 2, Justin Thomas, 71.53%. 3, Charles Howell III, 71.43%. 4, Johnson Wagner, 71.40%. 5, Matt Kuchar, 71.21%. 6, Alex Prugh, 71.08%. 7, Talor Gooch, 70.95%. 8, Brooks Koepka, 70.69%. 9, Martin Laird, 70.42%. 10, Scott Piercy, 70.20%.

Total Driving

1, Brendan Steele, 60. 2, Bryson DeChambeau, 74. 3, Gary Woodland, 78. 4, Paul Casey, 90. 5, Alex Prugh, 104. 6 (tie), Daniel Berger and Sepp Straka, 105. 8, Louis Oosthuizen, 108. 9 (tie), Keegan Bradley and Brooks Koepka, 109.

SG Putting

1, Denny McCarthy, .973. 2, Dominic Bozzelli, .897. 3, Graeme McDowell, .789. 4, Andrew Putnam, .780. 5, Justin Rose, .778. 6, Vaughn Taylor, .746. 7, Jordan Spieth, .713. 8, Brandt Snedeker, .697. 9, Beau Hossler, .694. 10, Wyndham Clark, .664.

Birdie Average

1, Gary Woodland, 4.60. 2, Justin Thomas, 4.55. 3, Rory McIlroy, 4.38. 4 (tie), Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Wise, 4.36. 6, Hideki Matsuyama, 4.31. 7 (tie), Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm, 4.29. 9, Patrick Cantlay, 4.27. 10, 2 tied with 4.26.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Rory McIlroy, 78.0. 2, Paul Casey, 81.7. 3, Martin Laird, 83.3. 4, Justin Thomas, 84.0. 5, Keith Mitchell, 91.3. 6, Justin Rose, 92.0. 7, Jhonattan Vegas, 94.2. 8, Brooks Koepka, 94.9. 9, Tommy Fleetwood, 96.0. 10, Emiliano Grillo, 99.7.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Tyrone Van Aswegen, 68.18%. 2 (tie), Francesco Molinari and Dustin Johnson, 64.52%. 4, Ernie Els, 64.47%. 5, Tommy Fleetwood, 64.38%. 6, Jimmy Walker, 61.76%. 7 (tie), Webb Simpson, Russell Knox and Sam Ryder, 61.54%. 10, Martin Kaymer, 61.43%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Rory McIlroy, 237. 2, Brooks Koepka, 293. 3, Justin Thomas, 308. 4, Matt Kuchar, 323. 5 (tie), Jason Day and Xander Schauffele, 331. 7, Rickie Fowler, 343. 8, Gary Woodland, 368. 9, Scott Piercy, 388. 10, Jon Rahm, 390.

