The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
PGA Tour Statistics

July 29, 2019 1:52 pm
 
Through July 28
FedExCup Season Points

1, Brooks Koepka, 2,887.249. 2, Rory McIlroy, 2,314.784. 3, Matt Kuchar, 2,312.940. 4, Xander Schauffele, 1,858.138. 5, Gary Woodland, 1,795.343. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 1,729.799. 7, Dustin Johnson, 1,686.018. 8, Paul Casey, 1,574.402. 9, Jon Rahm, 1,446.797. 10, Justin Rose, 1,422.664.

Scoring Average

1, Rory McIlroy, 69.090. 2, Patrick Cantlay, 69.171. 3, Brooks Koepka, 69.265. 4, Webb Simpson, 69.326. 5, Dustin Johnson, 69.428. 6, Justin Rose, 69.527. 7, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.556. 8, Matt Kuchar, 69.610. 9, Justin Thomas, 69.612. 10, Jon Rahm, 69.665.

Driving Distance

1, Cameron Champ, 316.6. 2, Luke List, 314.3. 3, Rory McIlroy, 313.7. 4, Wyndham Clark, 312.8. 5, Bubba Watson, 311.8. 6, Seth Reeves, 311.5. 7, Dustin Johnson, 311.2. 8, Trey Mullinax, 310.2. 9, Tony Finau, 309.8. 10, Gary Woodland, 309.1.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Ryan Moore, 75.05%. 2, Chez Reavie, 75.02%. 3, Jim Furyk, 74.01%. 4, Ryan Armour, 73.19%. 5, Henrik Stenson, 72.13%. 6, Andrew Landry, 71.86%. 7, Brice Garnett, 71.45%. 8, Brian Gay, 70.97%. 9, Brian Stuard, 70.89%. 10, Jim Herman, 70.15%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Corey Conners, 72.70%. 2, D.J. Trahan, 71.62%. 3, Charles Howell III, 71.43%. 4, Johnson Wagner, 71.40%. 5, Alex Prugh, 71.08%. 6, Talor Gooch, 70.95%. 7, Matt Kuchar, 70.63%. 8, Brooks Koepka, 70.61%. 9, Justin Thomas, 70.56%. 10, Martin Laird, 70.42%.

Total Driving

1, Brendan Steele, 58. 2, Gary Woodland, 79. 3, Bryson DeChambeau, 92. 4, Paul Casey, 98. 5 (tie), Alex Prugh and Sepp Straka, 102. 7, Daniel Berger, 105. 8, Brooks Koepka, 106. 9 (tie), Charles Howell III and Louis Oosthuizen, 114.

SG Putting

1, Denny McCarthy, .973. 2, Dominic Bozzelli, .897. 3, Graeme McDowell, .789. 4, Justin Rose, .753. 5, Vaughn Taylor, .746. 6, Jordan Spieth, .738. 7, Andrew Putnam, .713. 8, Beau Hossler, .694. 9, Wyndham Clark, .664. 10, Aaron Baddeley, .654.

Birdie Average

1, Justin Thomas, 4.53. 2, Gary Woodland, 4.49. 3, Rory McIlroy, 4.39. 4, Aaron Wise, 4.36. 5, Dustin Johnson, 4.33. 6, Brooks Koepka, 4.32. 7, Jon Rahm, 4.30. 8, Ryan Palmer, 4.29. 9, Patrick Cantlay, 4.28. 10, Bryson DeChambeau, 4.27.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Martin Laird, 83.3. 2, Rory McIlroy, 84.0. 3, Paul Casey, 87.2. 4, Justin Thomas, 90.0. 5, Jhonattan Vegas, 94.2. 6, Keith Mitchell, 96.4. 7, Emiliano Grillo, 99.7. 8, Justin Rose, 100.0. 9, Sam Burns, 100.3. 10, Brooks Koepka, 101.5.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Tyrone Van Aswegen, 68.18%. 2, Francesco Molinari, 64.52%. 3, Ernie Els, 64.47%. 4, Dustin Johnson, 64.06%. 5, Tommy Fleetwood, 63.64%. 6, Webb Simpson, 63.30%. 7, Jimmy Walker, 61.76%. 8 (tie), Russell Knox and Sam Ryder, 61.54%. 10, Martin Kaymer, 61.43%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Rory McIlroy, 240. 2, Brooks Koepka, 255. 3, Justin Thomas, 323. 4, Jon Rahm, 325. 5, Rickie Fowler, 344. 6, Matt Kuchar, 348. 7, Xander Schauffele, 351. 8, Gary Woodland, 368. 9, Jason Day, 371. 10, Scott Piercy, 399.

