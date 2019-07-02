Listen Live Sports

Phillies 2, Braves 0

July 2, 2019 10:29 pm
 
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kingery cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Acn Jr. cf 3 0 0 0
Segura ss 4 1 2 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 1 0
B.Hrper rf 4 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 2 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 2 0 0 0
Ralmuto c 3 1 1 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 2 0
Bruce lf 4 0 1 2 Riley lf 4 0 0 0
Quinn cf 0 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 1 0
C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0
Aa.Nola p 3 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
S.Rdrig ph 1 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 30 0 4 0
Philadelphia 000 200 000—2
Atlanta 000 000 000—0

E_Kingery (6). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Realmuto (16), Bruce (17), Markakis (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Aa.Nola W,7-2 8 4 0 0 3 8
Neris S,17-19 1 0 0 0 0 3
Atlanta
Keuchel L,1-2 7 5 2 2 2 3
Sobotka 1 1 0 0 1 0
Blevins 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Tomlin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Sobotka.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:48. A_40,180 (41,149).

