Phillies 2, Braves 0

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Kingery cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Acn Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 1 2 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 4 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 2 0 1 0 Dnldson 3b 2 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 3 1 1 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 2 0 Bruce lf 4 0 1 2 Riley lf 4 0 0 0 Quinn cf 0 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 1 0 C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 Aa.Nola p 3 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 S.Rdrig ph 1 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 30 0 4 0

Philadelphia 000 200 000—2 Atlanta 000 000 000—0

E_Kingery (6). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Realmuto (16), Bruce (17), Markakis (18).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Aa.Nola W,7-2 8 4 0 0 3 8 Neris S,17-19 1 0 0 0 0 3 Atlanta Keuchel L,1-2 7 5 2 2 2 3 Sobotka 1 1 0 0 1 0 Blevins 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Tomlin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Sobotka.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

Advertisement

T_2:48. A_40,180 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.