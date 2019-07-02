Phillies 2, Braves 0

|Philadelphia
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kingery cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Acn Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aa.Nola p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rdrig ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|000—2
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Kingery (6). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Realmuto (16), Bruce (17), Markakis (18).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Aa.Nola W,7-2
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Neris S,17-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Atlanta
|Keuchel L,1-2
|7
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sobotka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Blevins
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tomlin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Sobotka.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:48. A_40,180 (41,149).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.