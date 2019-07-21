Phillies 2, Pirates 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kingery cf-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Segura ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|N.Williams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Miller 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|c-Franco ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Haseley lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Smyly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Realmuto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Quinn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.109
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|38
|2
|6
|2
|2
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b-ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.326
|Reynolds lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.333
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Cabrera rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Osuna 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Dickerson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Stallings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Kang ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|b-Moran ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Diaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Agrazal p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Totals
|36
|1
|6
|1
|4
|13
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000
|01—2
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000
|00—1
|6
|0
a-struck out for Smyly in the 7th. b-grounded out for Kang in the 7th. c-struck out for Miller in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Vazquez in the 9th. e-doubled for Neris in the 10th. f-struck out for Stratton in the 11th.
LOB_Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Harper (29), Quinn (2), Newman (13), Frazier (22). HR_Hoskins (21), off Stratton. RBIs_Hoskins (62), Hernandez (42), Cabrera (32). CS_Newman (4). S_Newman.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, N.Williams); Pittsburgh 5 (Marte, Bell, Osuna, Diaz 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 5; Pittsburgh 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Hoskins, Kingery, Marte 2, Bell, Cabrera. GIDP_Miller.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Kang, Bell).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|96
|7.69
|Nicasio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.30
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.38
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|4.10
|Suarez, W, 3-0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|2.81
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Agrazal
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|93
|2.25
|Rodriguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.50
|Crick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
|Vazquez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.91
|Stratton, L, 1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|32
|6.58
HBP_Agrazal (Hoskins), Rodriguez (Knapp), Neris 2 (Marte,Moran).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:41. A_24,830 (38,362).
