Phillies 2, Pirates 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kingery cf-ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .283 Segura ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .273 N.Williams lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .169 Harper rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .258 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .259 Miller 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237 c-Franco ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Hernandez 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .280 Haseley lf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Knapp c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .156 Smyly p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Quinn ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .109 Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Totals 38 2 6 2 2 8

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman 2b-ss 2 1 1 0 2 1 .326 Reynolds lf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .333 Marte cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .289 Cabrera rf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .304 Osuna 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .309 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Dickerson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .305 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Stallings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Kang ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .179 b-Moran ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Diaz c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Agrazal p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Frazier 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Totals 36 1 6 1 4 13

Philadelphia 000 100 000 01—2 6 0 Pittsburgh 100 000 000 00—1 6 0

a-struck out for Smyly in the 7th. b-grounded out for Kang in the 7th. c-struck out for Miller in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Vazquez in the 9th. e-doubled for Neris in the 10th. f-struck out for Stratton in the 11th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Harper (29), Quinn (2), Newman (13), Frazier (22). HR_Hoskins (21), off Stratton. RBIs_Hoskins (62), Hernandez (42), Cabrera (32). CS_Newman (4). S_Newman.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, N.Williams); Pittsburgh 5 (Marte, Bell, Osuna, Diaz 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 5; Pittsburgh 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Hoskins, Kingery, Marte 2, Bell, Cabrera. GIDP_Miller.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Kang, Bell).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly 6 4 1 1 2 8 96 7.69 Nicasio 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.30 Morgan 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 3.38 Neris 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 4.10 Suarez, W, 3-0 2 2 0 0 0 3 29 2.81 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Agrazal 6 3 1 1 2 5 93 2.25 Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.50 Crick 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.86 Vazquez 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.91 Stratton, L, 1-3 2 2 1 1 0 1 32 6.58

HBP_Agrazal (Hoskins), Rodriguez (Knapp), Neris 2 (Marte,Moran).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:41. A_24,830 (38,362).

