Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 2, Pirates 1

July 21, 2019 6:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kingery cf-ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .283
Segura ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .273
N.Williams lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Harper rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .258
Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .259
Miller 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237
c-Franco ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Hernandez 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .280
Haseley lf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Knapp c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Smyly p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Realmuto ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Quinn ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .109
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Totals 38 2 6 2 2 8
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman 2b-ss 2 1 1 0 2 1 .326
Reynolds lf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .333
Marte cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .289
Cabrera rf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .304
Osuna 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .309
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Dickerson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .305
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Stallings ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Kang ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .179
b-Moran ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Diaz c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Agrazal p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Frazier 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Totals 36 1 6 1 4 13
Philadelphia 000 100 000 01—2 6 0
Pittsburgh 100 000 000 00—1 6 0

a-struck out for Smyly in the 7th. b-grounded out for Kang in the 7th. c-struck out for Miller in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Vazquez in the 9th. e-doubled for Neris in the 10th. f-struck out for Stratton in the 11th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Harper (29), Quinn (2), Newman (13), Frazier (22). HR_Hoskins (21), off Stratton. RBIs_Hoskins (62), Hernandez (42), Cabrera (32). CS_Newman (4). S_Newman.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, N.Williams); Pittsburgh 5 (Marte, Bell, Osuna, Diaz 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 5; Pittsburgh 1 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Hoskins, Kingery, Marte 2, Bell, Cabrera. GIDP_Miller.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Kang, Bell).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly 6 4 1 1 2 8 96 7.69
Nicasio 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.30
Morgan 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 3.38
Neris 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 4.10
Suarez, W, 3-0 2 2 0 0 0 3 29 2.81
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Agrazal 6 3 1 1 2 5 93 2.25
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.50
Crick 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.86
Vazquez 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.91
Stratton, L, 1-3 2 2 1 1 0 1 32 6.58

HBP_Agrazal (Hoskins), Rodriguez (Knapp), Neris 2 (Marte,Moran).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:41. A_24,830 (38,362).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.