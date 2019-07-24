Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 3, Tigers 2, 15 innings,

July 24, 2019 12:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kingery ss 7 1 1 0 J.Jones cf 5 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 5 0 2 1 H.Cstro 2b 7 2 1 0
B.Hrper dh 7 0 1 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 5 0 0 0
Ralmuto c 7 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 6 0 2 1
C.Hrnan 2b 7 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 Goodrum 1b-lf 5 0 1 0
Haseley rf 6 1 1 0 C.Stwrt lf 5 0 1 0
Quinn cf 5 1 1 2 Dixon ph-1b 1 0 1 0
N.Wllms lf 4 0 0 0 J.Hicks c 6 0 0 0
Segura ph 1 0 0 0 Mercer ss 5 0 1 0
B.Mller lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 54 3 9 3 Totals 49 2 7 1
Philadelphia 020 000 000 000 001—3
Detroit 100 001 000 000 000—2

E_H.Castro (4), C.Stewart (3), Kingery (9). DP_Philadelphia 3. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Detroit 9. 2B_B.Harper (30), Franco (13), H.Castro (6), Castellanos 2 (36). 3B_Kingery (2). HR_Quinn (1). S_Quinn (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Aa.Nola 7 4 2 1 1 7
Morgan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pivetta 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 5
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2
Nicasio 1 2 0 0 1 0
J.Alvarez W,1-2 2 1 0 0 1 2
Detroit
Boyd 6 5 2 2 2 8
B.Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2
J.Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2
S.Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hardy 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ni.Ramirez 3 0 0 0 1 2
Stumpf L,1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0

Nicasio pitched to 1 batter in the 14th

HBP_by Aa.Nola (Mi.Cabrera), by Aa.Nola (Candelario), by Aa.Nola (Mercer). WP_Aa.Nola.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, James Hoye; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_4:29. A_23,607 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander