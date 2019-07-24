Phillies 3, Tigers 2, 15 innings,

Philadelphia Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Kingery ss 7 1 1 0 J.Jones cf 5 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 5 0 2 1 H.Cstro 2b 7 2 1 0 B.Hrper dh 7 0 1 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 5 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 7 0 1 0 Cstllns rf 6 0 2 1 C.Hrnan 2b 7 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 Goodrum 1b-lf 5 0 1 0 Haseley rf 6 1 1 0 C.Stwrt lf 5 0 1 0 Quinn cf 5 1 1 2 Dixon ph-1b 1 0 1 0 N.Wllms lf 4 0 0 0 J.Hicks c 6 0 0 0 Segura ph 1 0 0 0 Mercer ss 5 0 1 0 B.Mller lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 54 3 9 3 Totals 49 2 7 1

Philadelphia 020 000 000 000 001—3 Detroit 100 001 000 000 000—2

E_H.Castro (4), C.Stewart (3), Kingery (9). DP_Philadelphia 3. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Detroit 9. 2B_B.Harper (30), Franco (13), H.Castro (6), Castellanos 2 (36). 3B_Kingery (2). HR_Quinn (1). S_Quinn (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Aa.Nola 7 4 2 1 1 7 Morgan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pivetta 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 5 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2 Nicasio 1 2 0 0 1 0 J.Alvarez W,1-2 2 1 0 0 1 2 Detroit Boyd 6 5 2 2 2 8 B.Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 J.Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2 S.Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 2 Hardy 1 1 0 0 0 1 Ni.Ramirez 3 0 0 0 1 2 Stumpf L,1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0

Nicasio pitched to 1 batter in the 14th

HBP_by Aa.Nola (Mi.Cabrera), by Aa.Nola (Candelario), by Aa.Nola (Mercer). WP_Aa.Nola.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, James Hoye; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_4:29. A_23,607 (41,297).

