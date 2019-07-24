Phillies 3, Tigers 2, 15 innings,

|Philadelphia
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kingery ss
|7
|1
|1
|0
|J.Jones cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|H.Cstro 2b
|7
|2
|1
|0
|B.Hrper dh
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Cstllns rf
|6
|0
|2
|1
|C.Hrnan 2b
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Goodrum 1b-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Haseley rf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Quinn cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Dixon ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wllms lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hicks c
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mller lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|54
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|49
|2
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|020
|000
|000
|000
|001—3
|Detroit
|100
|001
|000
|000
|000—2
E_H.Castro (4), C.Stewart (3), Kingery (9). DP_Philadelphia 3. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Detroit 9. 2B_B.Harper (30), Franco (13), H.Castro (6), Castellanos 2 (36). 3B_Kingery (2). HR_Quinn (1). S_Quinn (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Aa.Nola
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|Morgan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pivetta
|3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nicasio
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J.Alvarez W,1-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Detroit
|Boyd
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|B.Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J.Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S.Greene
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosenthal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hardy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ni.Ramirez
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stumpf L,1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Nicasio pitched to 1 batter in the 14th
HBP_by Aa.Nola (Mi.Cabrera), by Aa.Nola (Candelario), by Aa.Nola (Mercer). WP_Aa.Nola.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, James Hoye; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_4:29. A_23,607 (41,297).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.