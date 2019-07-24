Phillies 3, Tigers 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kingery ss 7 1 1 0 0 4 .279 Hoskins 1b 5 0 2 1 2 1 .261 Harper dh 7 0 1 0 0 3 .256 Realmuto c 7 0 1 0 0 2 .267 Hernandez 2b 7 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 2 0 .237 Haseley rf 6 1 1 0 0 3 .220 Quinn cf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .117 Williams lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .161 a-Segura ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Miller lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Totals 54 3 9 3 4 18

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 5 0 0 0 2 3 .247 Castro 2b 7 2 1 0 0 0 .295 Cabrera dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Castellanos rf 6 0 2 1 0 2 .285 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .215 Goodrum 1b-lf 5 0 1 0 1 3 .245 Stewart lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .235 b-Dixon ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Hicks c 6 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Mercer ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Totals 49 2 7 1 4 16

Philadelphia 020 000 000 000 001—3 9 1 Detroit 100 001 000 000 000—2 7 2

a-flied out for Williams in the 12th. b-singled for Stewart in the 14th.

E_Kingery (9), Castro (4), Stewart (3). LOB_Philadelphia 11, Detroit 9. 2B_Harper (30), Franco (13), Castro (6), Castellanos 2 (36). 3B_Kingery (2). HR_Quinn (1), off Boyd. RBIs_Hoskins (63), Quinn 2 (4), Castellanos (37). S_Quinn.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Hernandez 2, Quinn 3, Williams); Detroit 4 (Candelario, Goodrum, Stewart, Hicks). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 9; Detroit 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Haseley. GIDP_Castro, Cabrera, Hicks.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Nola, Kingery, Hoskins), (Hernandez, Kingery, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 7 4 2 1 1 7 105 3.64 Morgan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.33 Pivetta 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 5 43 5.42 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.01 Nicasio 1 2 0 0 1 0 19 5.17 Alvarez, W, 1-2 2 1 0 0 1 2 23 3.15 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd 6 5 2 2 2 8 101 4.07 Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.79 Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.21 Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.22 Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 13.94 Hardy 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.54 Ramirez 3 0 0 0 1 2 31 4.12 Stumpf, L, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 4.44

Nicasio pitched to 1 batter in the 14th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-0. HBP_Nola 3 (Cabrera,Candelario,Mercer). WP_Nola.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, James Hoye; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_4:29. A_23,607 (41,297).

