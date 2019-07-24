Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Phillies 3, Tigers 2

July 24, 2019 12:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kingery ss 7 1 1 0 0 4 .279
Hoskins 1b 5 0 2 1 2 1 .261
Harper dh 7 0 1 0 0 3 .256
Realmuto c 7 0 1 0 0 2 .267
Hernandez 2b 7 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Franco 3b 4 0 2 0 2 0 .237
Haseley rf 6 1 1 0 0 3 .220
Quinn cf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .117
Williams lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .161
a-Segura ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Miller lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Totals 54 3 9 3 4 18
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 5 0 0 0 2 3 .247
Castro 2b 7 2 1 0 0 0 .295
Cabrera dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Castellanos rf 6 0 2 1 0 2 .285
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .215
Goodrum 1b-lf 5 0 1 0 1 3 .245
Stewart lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .235
b-Dixon ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Hicks c 6 0 0 0 0 2 .185
Mercer ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Totals 49 2 7 1 4 16
Philadelphia 020 000 000 000 001—3 9 1
Detroit 100 001 000 000 000—2 7 2

a-flied out for Williams in the 12th. b-singled for Stewart in the 14th.

E_Kingery (9), Castro (4), Stewart (3). LOB_Philadelphia 11, Detroit 9. 2B_Harper (30), Franco (13), Castro (6), Castellanos 2 (36). 3B_Kingery (2). HR_Quinn (1), off Boyd. RBIs_Hoskins (63), Quinn 2 (4), Castellanos (37). S_Quinn.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Hernandez 2, Quinn 3, Williams); Detroit 4 (Candelario, Goodrum, Stewart, Hicks). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 9; Detroit 2 for 12.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Haseley. GIDP_Castro, Cabrera, Hicks.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Nola, Kingery, Hoskins), (Hernandez, Kingery, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 7 4 2 1 1 7 105 3.64
Morgan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.33
Pivetta 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 5 43 5.42
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 4.01
Nicasio 1 2 0 0 1 0 19 5.17
Alvarez, W, 1-2 2 1 0 0 1 2 23 3.15
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd 6 5 2 2 2 8 101 4.07
Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.79
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.21
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.22
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 13.94
Hardy 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.54
Ramirez 3 0 0 0 1 2 31 4.12
Stumpf, L, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 14 4.44

Nicasio pitched to 1 batter in the 14th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-0. HBP_Nola 3 (Cabrera,Candelario,Mercer). WP_Nola.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, James Hoye; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_4:29. A_23,607 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander