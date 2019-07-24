Phillies 3, Tigers 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kingery ss
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.279
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.261
|Harper dh
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Realmuto c
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Hernandez 2b
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.237
|Haseley rf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Quinn cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.117
|Williams lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|a-Segura ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Miller lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|54
|3
|9
|3
|4
|18
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.247
|Castro 2b
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Castellanos rf
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.285
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.215
|Goodrum 1b-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.245
|Stewart lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|b-Dixon ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Hicks c
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Mercer ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Totals
|49
|2
|7
|1
|4
|16
|Philadelphia
|020
|000
|000
|000
|001—3
|9
|1
|Detroit
|100
|001
|000
|000
|000—2
|7
|2
a-flied out for Williams in the 12th. b-singled for Stewart in the 14th.
E_Kingery (9), Castro (4), Stewart (3). LOB_Philadelphia 11, Detroit 9. 2B_Harper (30), Franco (13), Castro (6), Castellanos 2 (36). 3B_Kingery (2). HR_Quinn (1), off Boyd. RBIs_Hoskins (63), Quinn 2 (4), Castellanos (37). S_Quinn.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Hernandez 2, Quinn 3, Williams); Detroit 4 (Candelario, Goodrum, Stewart, Hicks). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 9; Detroit 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Haseley. GIDP_Castro, Cabrera, Hicks.
DP_Philadelphia 3 (Kingery, Hernandez, Hoskins), (Nola, Kingery, Hoskins), (Hernandez, Kingery, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|105
|3.64
|Morgan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.33
|Pivetta
|3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|43
|5.42
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.01
|Nicasio
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|5.17
|Alvarez, W, 1-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.15
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|101
|4.07
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.79
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.21
|Greene
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.22
|Rosenthal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|13.94
|Hardy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.54
|Ramirez
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|4.12
|Stumpf, L, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.44
Nicasio pitched to 1 batter in the 14th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-0. HBP_Nola 3 (Cabrera,Candelario,Mercer). WP_Nola.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, James Hoye; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_4:29. A_23,607 (41,297).
