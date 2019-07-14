Phillies 4, Nationals 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Dozier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Sanchez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.034
|b-Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|4
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kingery 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Franco 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Arrieta p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|a-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|c-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|2
|7
|Washington
|000
|100
|200—3
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|111
|001—4
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Arrieta in the 5th. b-singled for Sanchez in the 7th. c-struck out for Suarez in the 7th. d-struck out for Suero in the 9th.
E_Eaton (3). LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Rendon (23), Segura (21), Arrieta (1). HR_Realmuto (11), off Sanchez; Franco (15), off Grace. RBIs_Turner (22), Adams (37), Kendrick (48), Segura (41), Realmuto 2 (44), Franco (44). CS_Soto (1). S_Sanchez.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Eaton, Rendon); Philadelphia 3 (Kingery, Hoskins 2). RISP_Washington 3 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Adams, Suzuki.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Kingery, Hoskins), (Segura, Kingery, Hoskins).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|88
|3.71
|Rainey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|4.43
|Suero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.95
|Grace, L, 0-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6.09
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|88
|4.54
|Alvarez, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.63
|Hammer, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|22
|4.15
|Suarez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.75
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|3.86
|Neris, W, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.43
Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 2-0. HBP_Arrieta (Dozier).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:54. A_43,075 (43,647).
