Phillies 4, Nationals 3

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .280 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .309 Soto lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301 Adams 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .233 Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .230 Suzuki c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .263 Robles cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Sanchez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .034 b-Kendrick ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 3 7 3 4 9

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Segura ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .275 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .251 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Realmuto c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .275 Bruce lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Franco 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .240 Haseley cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Arrieta p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .194 a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 c-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 4 7 4 2 7

Washington 000 100 200—3 7 1 Philadelphia 000 111 001—4 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Arrieta in the 5th. b-singled for Sanchez in the 7th. c-struck out for Suarez in the 7th. d-struck out for Suero in the 9th.

E_Eaton (3). LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Rendon (23), Segura (21), Arrieta (1). HR_Realmuto (11), off Sanchez; Franco (15), off Grace. RBIs_Turner (22), Adams (37), Kendrick (48), Segura (41), Realmuto 2 (44), Franco (44). CS_Soto (1). S_Sanchez.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Eaton, Rendon); Philadelphia 3 (Kingery, Hoskins 2). RISP_Washington 3 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Adams, Suzuki.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Kingery, Hoskins), (Segura, Kingery, Hoskins).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 6 6 3 3 2 2 88 3.71 Rainey 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 4.43 Suero 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.95 Grace, L, 0-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 4 6.09 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta 5 4 1 1 2 2 88 4.54 Alvarez, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.63 Hammer, BS, 1-1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 22 4.15 Suarez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.75 Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 3.86 Neris, W, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.43

Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 2-0. HBP_Arrieta (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:54. A_43,075 (43,647).

