Phillies 4, Nationals 3

July 14, 2019 4:26 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .280
Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Rendon 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .309
Soto lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301
Adams 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .233
Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .230
Suzuki c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .263
Robles cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Sanchez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .034
b-Kendrick ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .333
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 7 3 4 9
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Segura ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .275
Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .251
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Realmuto c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .275
Bruce lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Franco 3b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .240
Haseley cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Arrieta p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .194
a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
c-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 4 7 4 2 7
Washington 000 100 200—3 7 1
Philadelphia 000 111 001—4 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Arrieta in the 5th. b-singled for Sanchez in the 7th. c-struck out for Suarez in the 7th. d-struck out for Suero in the 9th.

E_Eaton (3). LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Rendon (23), Segura (21), Arrieta (1). HR_Realmuto (11), off Sanchez; Franco (15), off Grace. RBIs_Turner (22), Adams (37), Kendrick (48), Segura (41), Realmuto 2 (44), Franco (44). CS_Soto (1). S_Sanchez.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Eaton, Rendon); Philadelphia 3 (Kingery, Hoskins 2). RISP_Washington 3 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Adams, Suzuki.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Kingery, Hoskins), (Segura, Kingery, Hoskins).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez 6 6 3 3 2 2 88 3.71
Rainey 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 4.43
Suero 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.95
Grace, L, 0-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 4 6.09
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta 5 4 1 1 2 2 88 4.54
Alvarez, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.63
Hammer, BS, 1-1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 22 4.15
Suarez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.75
Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 3.86
Neris, W, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 3.43

Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 2-0. HBP_Arrieta (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:54. A_43,075 (43,647).

