Phillies 4, Tigers 0

|Philadelphia
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|J.Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Cstro lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dixon 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Haseley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Stwrt dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wllms lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bo.Wlsn c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Hicks ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Bckhm 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|130
|000—4
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Zimmermann (1). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Detroit 9. 2B_C.Hernandez (20), Kingery (18), Goodrum (20). 3B_Hoskins (4). HR_Realmuto (12), N.Williams (2). SB_Kingery (7), Dixon (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez W,3-5
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|9
|R.Suarez H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Detroit
|Zimmermann L,0-8
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Cisnero
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|G.Soto
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by Cisnero (Haseley).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:26. A_33,735 (41,297).
