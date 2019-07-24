Listen Live Sports

Phillies 4, Tigers 0

July 24, 2019 4:48 pm
 
Philadelphia Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 5 1 2 1 J.Jones cf 4 0 0 0
Kingery ss 4 0 1 0 H.Cstro lf 4 0 0 0
Hoskins dh 5 0 2 1 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0
Ralmuto 1b 4 1 1 1 Dixon 1b 3 0 2 0
Haseley rf 3 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 2 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 C.Stwrt dh 4 0 1 0
N.Wllms lf 4 1 1 1 Goodrum ss 4 0 2 0
Knapp c 3 0 0 0 Bo.Wlsn c 2 0 0 0
Quinn cf 4 1 2 0 J.Hicks ph 1 0 0 0
G.Bckhm 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 32 0 5 0
Philadelphia 000 130 000—4
Detroit 000 000 000—0

E_Zimmermann (1). DP_Detroit 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Detroit 9. 2B_C.Hernandez (20), Kingery (18), Goodrum (20). 3B_Hoskins (4). HR_Realmuto (12), N.Williams (2). SB_Kingery (7), Dixon (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Velasquez W,3-5 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 9
R.Suarez H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Morgan 1 0 0 0 2 1
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 3
Detroit
Zimmermann L,0-8 4 1-3 8 4 4 1 3
Cisnero 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
G.Soto 3 2 0 0 1 2

HBP_by Cisnero (Haseley).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:26. A_33,735 (41,297).

