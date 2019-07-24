Phillies 4, Tigers 0

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .277 Kingery ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .279 Hoskins dh 5 0 2 1 0 1 .263 Realmuto 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .267 Haseley rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Williams lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .165 Knapp c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .150 Quinn cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .141 Totals 36 4 10 4 2 8

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Castro lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .287 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .282 Dixon 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .264 Candelario 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .213 Stewart dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235 Goodrum ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .248 Wilson c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .098 a-Hicks ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184 Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .199 Totals 32 0 5 0 4 14

Philadelphia 000 130 000—4 10 0 Detroit 000 000 000—0 5 1

a-struck out for Wilson in the 9th.

E_Zimmermann (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Detroit 9. 2B_Hernandez (20), Kingery (18), Goodrum (20). 3B_Hoskins (4). HR_Realmuto (12), off Zimmermann; Williams (2), off Zimmermann. RBIs_Hernandez (43), Hoskins (64), Realmuto (46), Williams (5). SB_Kingery (7), Dixon (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins 2, Realmuto 2, Franco 2); Detroit 5 (Stewart 2, Goodrum, Beckham 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 10; Detroit 0 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Knapp, Hernandez. LIDP_Kingery.

DP_Detroit 1 (Zimmermann, Dixon).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, W, 3-5 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 9 110 4.46 Suarez, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.60 Morgan 1 0 0 0 2 1 24 3.21 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.92 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, L, 0-8 4 1-3 8 4 4 1 3 95 7.57 Cisnero 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 26 2.84 Soto 3 2 0 0 1 2 51 7.88

Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 2-0, Cisnero 2-0. HBP_Cisnero (Haseley).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:26. A_33,735 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.