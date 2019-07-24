Phillies 4, Tigers 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Hoskins dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Realmuto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Haseley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Williams lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.165
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.150
|Quinn cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.141
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|2
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Castro lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.282
|Dixon 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Candelario 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.213
|Stewart dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Wilson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.098
|a-Hicks ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Beckham 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|4
|14
|Philadelphia
|000
|130
|000—4
|10
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
a-struck out for Wilson in the 9th.
E_Zimmermann (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Detroit 9. 2B_Hernandez (20), Kingery (18), Goodrum (20). 3B_Hoskins (4). HR_Realmuto (12), off Zimmermann; Williams (2), off Zimmermann. RBIs_Hernandez (43), Hoskins (64), Realmuto (46), Williams (5). SB_Kingery (7), Dixon (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins 2, Realmuto 2, Franco 2); Detroit 5 (Stewart 2, Goodrum, Beckham 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 10; Detroit 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Knapp, Hernandez. LIDP_Kingery.
DP_Detroit 1 (Zimmermann, Dixon).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, W, 3-5
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|9
|110
|4.46
|Suarez, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.60
|Morgan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|3.21
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.92
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, L, 0-8
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|95
|7.57
|Cisnero
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|2.84
|Soto
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|51
|7.88
Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 2-0, Cisnero 2-0. HBP_Cisnero (Haseley).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:26. A_33,735 (41,297).
