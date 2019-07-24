Listen Live Sports

Phillies 4, Tigers 0

July 24, 2019 4:48 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .277
Kingery ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .279
Hoskins dh 5 0 2 1 0 1 .263
Realmuto 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .267
Haseley rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Williams lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .165
Knapp c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .150
Quinn cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .141
Totals 36 4 10 4 2 8
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Castro lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .287
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .282
Dixon 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .264
Candelario 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .213
Stewart dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235
Goodrum ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .248
Wilson c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .098
a-Hicks ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .199
Totals 32 0 5 0 4 14
Philadelphia 000 130 000—4 10 0
Detroit 000 000 000—0 5 1

a-struck out for Wilson in the 9th.

E_Zimmermann (1). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Detroit 9. 2B_Hernandez (20), Kingery (18), Goodrum (20). 3B_Hoskins (4). HR_Realmuto (12), off Zimmermann; Williams (2), off Zimmermann. RBIs_Hernandez (43), Hoskins (64), Realmuto (46), Williams (5). SB_Kingery (7), Dixon (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins 2, Realmuto 2, Franco 2); Detroit 5 (Stewart 2, Goodrum, Beckham 2). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 10; Detroit 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Knapp, Hernandez. LIDP_Kingery.

DP_Detroit 1 (Zimmermann, Dixon).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, W, 3-5 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 9 110 4.46
Suarez, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.60
Morgan 1 0 0 0 2 1 24 3.21
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.92
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, L, 0-8 4 1-3 8 4 4 1 3 95 7.57
Cisnero 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 26 2.84
Soto 3 2 0 0 1 2 51 7.88

Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 2-0, Cisnero 2-0. HBP_Cisnero (Haseley).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:26. A_33,735 (41,297).

