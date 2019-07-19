Listen Live Sports

...

Phillies 6, Pirates 1

July 19, 2019 11:26 pm
 
< a min read
Philadelphia Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kingery cf 4 0 2 0 A.Frzer 2b 4 0 0 0
Segura ss 5 0 1 1 B.Rynld rf 4 0 1 0
B.Hrper rf 5 0 2 1 S.Marte cf 4 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0
Ralmuto c 5 1 3 0 Moran 3b 3 0 2 0
C.Hrnan 2b 5 1 2 0 Kang ph 1 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 2 1 1 C.Dckrs lf 3 1 3 0
Haseley lf 5 1 2 2 Newman ss 4 0 0 0
Arrieta p 2 0 0 0 El.Diaz c 4 0 1 1
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Lyles p 2 0 0 0
B.Mller ph 1 1 1 0 Ri.Rdri p 0 0 0 0
J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0 J.Osuna ph 1 0 0 0
N.Wllms ph 1 0 1 0 Crick p 0 0 0 0
Irvin p 1 0 0 0 C.Hlmes p 0 0 0 0
Totals 41 6 15 5 Totals 33 1 7 1
Philadelphia 000 010 113—6
Pittsburgh 010 000 000—1

E_C.Holmes (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Philadelphia 13, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_B.Harper (28), Realmuto (20), Haseley (3), Moran (17). HR_Haseley (2). SB_B.Reynolds (1), C.Dickerson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Arrieta 5 2-3 6 1 1 2 4
Nicasio W,2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
J.Alvarez H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0
Irvin S,1-1 2 1 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Lyles 5 2-3 7 1 1 1 7
Ri.Rodriguez L,3-4 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1
Crick 2-3 2 1 1 2 0
C.Holmes 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 1

WP_C.Holmes.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ben May; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:36. A_34,117 (38,362).

