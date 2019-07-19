Phillies 6, Pirates 1

|Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|A.Frzer 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|B.Rynld rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|S.Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Moran 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Kang ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|C.Dckrs lf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Haseley lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|El.Diaz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ri.Rdri p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Alvrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Osuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wllms ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Irvin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hlmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|6
|15
|5
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|113—6
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|000—1
E_C.Holmes (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Philadelphia 13, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_B.Harper (28), Realmuto (20), Haseley (3), Moran (17). HR_Haseley (2). SB_B.Reynolds (1), C.Dickerson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Arrieta
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Nicasio W,2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Alvarez H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Irvin S,1-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Lyles
|5
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Ri.Rodriguez L,3-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Crick
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|C.Holmes
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
WP_C.Holmes.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ben May; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:36. A_34,117 (38,362).
