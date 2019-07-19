Phillies 6, Pirates 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kingery cf 4 0 2 0 2 0 .292 Segura ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .272 Harper rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .260 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .259 Realmuto c 5 1 3 0 0 1 .274 Hernandez 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .281 Franco 3b 4 2 1 1 1 2 .236 Haseley lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .250 Arrieta p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .184 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Miller ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .257 Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-N.Williams ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .176 Irvin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Totals 41 6 15 5 5 9

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Reynolds rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .339 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .291 Moran 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .298 d-Kang ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Dickerson lf 3 1 3 0 1 0 .297 Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .325 Diaz c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .255 Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .080 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 1 7 1 2 5

Philadelphia 000 010 113—6 15 0 Pittsburgh 010 000 000—1 7 1

a-singled for Nicasio in the 7th. b-grounded out for Rodriguez in the 7th. c-singled for Alvarez in the 8th. d-popped out for Moran in the 9th.

E_Holmes (1). LOB_Philadelphia 13, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Harper (28), Realmuto (20), Haseley (3), Moran (17). HR_Haseley (2), off Lyles. RBIs_Segura (43), Harper (70), Franco (46), Haseley 2 (5), Diaz (21). SB_Reynolds (1), Dickerson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 8 (Kingery, Harper 2, Realmuto 2, Hernandez 2, Franco); Pittsburgh 3 (Bell, Newman 2). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 13; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.

GIDP_Segura.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Frazier, Bell).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta 5 2-3 6 1 1 2 4 87 4.40 Nicasio, W, 2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.45 Alvarez, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.32 Irvin, S, 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 1 28 7.24 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles 5 2-3 7 1 1 1 7 100 4.91 Rodriguez, L, 3-4 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 29 3.59 Crick 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 34 3.97 Holmes 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 1 29 5.52

Inherited runners-scored_Nicasio 3-0, Rodriguez 2-0, Holmes 3-0. WP_Holmes.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ben May; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:36. A_34,117 (38,362).

