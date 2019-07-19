Phillies 6, Pirates 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.292
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Harper rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.259
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Franco 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.236
|Haseley lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Arrieta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Miller ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-N.Williams ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Irvin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|41
|6
|15
|5
|5
|9
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Reynolds rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Moran 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|d-Kang ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Diaz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.080
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Osuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|2
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|113—6
|15
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
a-singled for Nicasio in the 7th. b-grounded out for Rodriguez in the 7th. c-singled for Alvarez in the 8th. d-popped out for Moran in the 9th.
E_Holmes (1). LOB_Philadelphia 13, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Harper (28), Realmuto (20), Haseley (3), Moran (17). HR_Haseley (2), off Lyles. RBIs_Segura (43), Harper (70), Franco (46), Haseley 2 (5), Diaz (21). SB_Reynolds (1), Dickerson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 8 (Kingery, Harper 2, Realmuto 2, Hernandez 2, Franco); Pittsburgh 3 (Bell, Newman 2). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 13; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.
GIDP_Segura.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Frazier, Bell).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|87
|4.40
|Nicasio, W, 2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.45
|Alvarez, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.32
|Irvin, S, 1-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|7.24
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|5
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|7
|100
|4.91
|Rodriguez, L, 3-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|29
|3.59
|Crick
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|34
|3.97
|Holmes
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|29
|5.52
Inherited runners-scored_Nicasio 3-0, Rodriguez 2-0, Holmes 3-0. WP_Holmes.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ben May; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:36. A_34,117 (38,362).
